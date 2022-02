A Rock Solid, Responsive HTML/CSS Framework built to work on all devices big and small.

Lightweight and minimal code. Spend less time overriding styles and focus more time on creating beautiful website applications.

Installation

Getting started is easy, simply install base using NPM:

npm install --save getbase-less

Once you have the latest version of Base installed, head over to the docs to learn more.

Support

IE8+ and all other modern browsers

SCSS Version

Base has a SCSS version

Looking for old docs?

Thanks

base_css-rails - Gem that adds the Base framework by Ricardo Cruz

HTML5 boilerplate for the base HTML template

Daniel Eden for the CSS3 animations - animate.css

Nicolas Gallagher @necolas for normalize.css and micro clearfix

Tristan McNab for adding bower support

License

MIT Open Source

Base was built by Matthew Hartman (@matthewhartmans) - a passionate web developer based in Melbourne, Australia.