A Rock Solid, Responsive CSS Framework built to work on all devices big and small.

Lightweight and minimal code. Spend less time overriding styles and focus more time on creating beautiful website applications.

Getting Started

Whether you're building a new web application from scratch or creating a mobile-first, responsive website, Base is very easy to learn and use.

Before diving into Base, please make sure you have the following tools and basic knowledge:

Good understanding of HTML and CSS

A good code editor such as Sublime Text Editor

Latest installation of Node and NPM

A calm and open mind :)

Installation

If you are creating a new project from scratch, it is highly recommended you download the base starter template.

Or you can clone the starter-template directly:

git clone https://github.com/matthewhartman/base-starter.git yourwebsite && cd yourwebsite && rm -rf .git npm install && npm start

Alternatively, if you have an existing project, simply install base using NPM:

npm install --save getbase

Once you have Base installed, you can include it into your website with one of the following methods:

Reference the CSS file directly into your website:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "node_modules/getbase/css/styles.css" >

Import via SCSS file:

@ import "node_modules/getbase/scss/base" ; @ import "node_modules/getbase/scss/base/_helpers" ;

Import via LESS file:

@ import "node_modules/getbase/less/base" ; @ import "node_modules/getbase/less/base/_helpers" ;

Want to know how what's under the hood? - head over to the docs to learn more.

Support

IE8+ and all other modern browsers.

Please, specify browsers you need to support in package.json according to browserslist docs.

Thanks

base_css-rails - Gem that adds the Base framework by Ricardo Cruz

HTML5 boilerplate for the base HTML template

Daniel Eden for the CSS3 animations - animate.css

Nicolas Gallagher @necolas for normalize.css and micro clearfix

Tristan McNab for adding bower support

License

MIT Open Source

Base was built by Matthew Hartman (@matthewhartmans) - a passionate web developer based in Melbourne, Australia.