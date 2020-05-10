Lightweight and minimal code. Spend less time overriding styles and focus more time on creating beautiful website applications.
Whether you're building a new web application from scratch or creating a mobile-first, responsive website, Base is very easy to learn and use.
Before diving into Base, please make sure you have the following tools and basic knowledge:
If you are creating a new project from scratch, it is highly recommended you download the base starter template.
Or you can clone the starter-template directly:
git clone https://github.com/matthewhartman/base-starter.git yourwebsite && cd yourwebsite && rm -rf .git
npm install && npm start
Alternatively, if you have an existing project, simply install base using NPM:
npm install --save getbase
Once you have Base installed, you can include it into your website with one of the following methods:
<link rel="stylesheet" href="node_modules/getbase/css/styles.css">
@import "node_modules/getbase/scss/base";
// Your website styles
@import "node_modules/getbase/scss/base/_helpers";
@import "node_modules/getbase/less/base";
/* Your website styles */
@import "node_modules/getbase/less/base/_helpers";
Want to know how what's under the hood? - head over to the docs to learn more.
Base was built by Matthew Hartman (@matthewhartmans) - a passionate web developer based in Melbourne, Australia.