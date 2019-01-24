Parse a youtube url returning the video ID.

Installation

npm install get -youtube-id

Example

var getYouTubeID = require ( 'get-youtube-id' ); var id = getYouTubeID( "http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0" ); console .log(id); import getYouTubeID from 'get-youtube-id' ;

Fuzzy matching

By default getYouTubeID will make a last-ditch effort to look for anything that resembles an 11-character id. If you want it to be more strict you can turn this off with an options argument.

var getYouTubeID = require ( 'get-youtube-id' ); var id = getYouTubeID( "youtube abcdefghijk" , { fuzzy : false }); console .log(id);

License

MIT