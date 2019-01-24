Parse a youtube url returning the video ID.
npm install get-youtube-id
var getYouTubeID = require('get-youtube-id');
var id = getYouTubeID("http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0");
console.log(id); // "9bZkp7q19f0"
// Or, if you're using ES6 syntax:
import getYouTubeID from 'get-youtube-id';
By default
getYouTubeID will make a last-ditch effort to look for anything that resembles
an 11-character id. If you want it to be more strict you can turn this off with an options
argument.
var getYouTubeID = require('get-youtube-id');
var id = getYouTubeID("youtube abcdefghijk", {fuzzy: false});
console.log(id); // null
MIT