gyi

get-youtube-id

by Jeremy Morrell
1.0.1 (see all)

Parse a youtube url returning the video ID.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

42.1K

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

get-youtube-id

Parse a youtube url returning the video ID.

Installation

npm install get-youtube-id

Example

var getYouTubeID = require('get-youtube-id');

var id = getYouTubeID("http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9bZkp7q19f0");
console.log(id); // "9bZkp7q19f0"


// Or, if you're using ES6 syntax:
import getYouTubeID from 'get-youtube-id';

Fuzzy matching

By default getYouTubeID will make a last-ditch effort to look for anything that resembles an 11-character id. If you want it to be more strict you can turn this off with an options argument.

var getYouTubeID = require('get-youtube-id');

var id = getYouTubeID("youtube abcdefghijk", {fuzzy: false});
console.log(id); // null

License

MIT

