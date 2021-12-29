Get the YouTube, Vimeo, Vine, VideoPress, TikTok, Microsoft Stream and Dailymotion video id from a url or embed string.

Pull Requests are welcome if you would like to see support for other video services or if you find an unsupported video url pattern.

Install

$ npm install --save get -video-id

Import

You can use this module in Node.js or in the browser. See below for the different importing options.

CommonJS

const getVideoId = require ( 'get-video-id' );

ES2015 Module

import getVideoId from 'get-video-id' ;

Browser

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-video-id/dist/get-video-id.min.js" > </ script >

Download

CDN

Usage

Simply supply the module with a url or embed string matching any of the patterns known by this module and its metadata of id and service will be returned:

import getVideoId from 'get-video-id' ; getVideoId( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rSH8-pbHZ0' ); const { id } = getVideoId( 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rSH8-pbHZ0' );

get-video-id can also find the video buried in a Google redirection URL if it contains a reference to any of the supported URL patterns.

getVideoId( 'https://www.google.cz/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwj30L2MvpDVAhUFZVAKHb8CBaYQuAIIIjAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DeG1uDU0rSLw&usg=AFQjCNECyDn3DQL7U6VW2CnXQQjB0gNKqA' );

API

Returns a metadata Object with the video id and service name:

{ id : 'String' , service: 'String' }

input

Type: String

The url (or embed code) from which you want to find the video id. See the Patterns section to see the formats that can be supplied.

Patterns

This module works on the url / embed patterns below. (where * is the id and ? or & are parameter strings):

YouTube

YouTube Shortcodes

http : https : http : http : youtube :

YouTube /v/ or /vi/

http : http : http :

YouTube v= or vi=

http : http : https : http : http : http :

YouTube /e/

https : https : http : http :

YouTube image links /vi/*/ or /an_webp/*/

https : https :

YouTube embed

http : https :

YouTube user

http : http : http :

YouTube iframe

< iframe width = "560" height = "315" src = "https://www.youtube.com/embed/*" frameborder = "0" allowfullscreen > </ iframe >

YouTube -nocookie

www .youtube-nocookie .com/embed

YouTube Attribution Link

http : http : http : http : http :

Google Redirection to YouTube

https : https :

Vimeo

Vimeo urls

https : https : https : https : https : https :

Vimeo swf embed

http :

Vimeo events

https :

Vimeo iframe

< iframe src= "https://player.vimeo.com/video/*" ...

Vine

Vine urls

https :

Vine iframe

< iframe src = "https://vine.co/v/*/embed/simple" width = "600" height = "600" frameborder = "0" > </ iframe > < iframe src = "https://vine.co/v/*/embed/postcard" width = "600" height = "600" frameborder = "0" > </ iframe >

VideoPress

VideoPress urls

https : https :

VideoPress iframes

< iframe src = "https://videopress.com/embed/zcnJVzQF" width = "600" height = "600" > </ iframe >

Microsoft Stream

Microsoft Stream urls

https : https :

Microsoft Stream iframes

< iframe src = "https://web.microsoftstream.com/embed/video/*?&" width = "640" height = "360" > </ iframe >

TikTok

TikTok urls

https : https :

⚠️ Unsupported TikTok urls

Shortlink URL (requires a fetch/redirect to find the real id) : https://vm.tiktok.com/shorLinkId/

Dailymotion

Dailymotion urls

http : http : http : https : http :

Dailymotion iframes

< iframe src = "https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/*" width = "600" height = "600" > </ iframe >

⚠️ Unsupported Dailymotion urls

Channel id urls: http://www.dailymotion.com/hub/*_title

Contributing

If you discover a url pattern that is not covered by this module, please open an issue to report it, or submit a Pull Request. For any submitted pull requests, please ensure that you include unit test(s) to fully cover your code contribution(s).

License

MIT © Michael Wuergler