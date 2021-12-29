Get the YouTube, Vimeo, Vine, VideoPress, TikTok, Microsoft Stream and Dailymotion video id from a url or embed string.
Pull Requests are welcome if you would like to see support for other video services or if you find an unsupported video url pattern.
$ npm install --save get-video-id
You can use this module in Node.js or in the browser. See below for the different importing options.
CommonJS
const getVideoId = require('get-video-id');
ES2015 Module
import getVideoId from 'get-video-id';
Browser
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-video-id/dist/get-video-id.min.js"></script>
Simply supply the module with a url or embed string matching any of the patterns known by this module and its metadata of
id and
service will be returned:
import getVideoId from 'get-video-id';
getVideoId('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rSH8-pbHZ0');
//=> { id: '8rSH8-pbHZ0', service: 'youtube' }
const { id } = getVideoId('https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8rSH8-pbHZ0');
//=> '8rSH8-pbHZ0'
get-video-id can also find the video buried in a Google redirection URL if it contains a reference to any of the supported URL patterns.
getVideoId('https://www.google.cz/url?sa=t&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=web&cd=1&ved=0ahUKEwj30L2MvpDVAhUFZVAKHb8CBaYQuAIIIjAA&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DeG1uDU0rSLw&usg=AFQjCNECyDn3DQL7U6VW2CnXQQjB0gNKqA');
//=> { id: 'eG1uDU0rSLw', service: 'youtube' }
Returns a metadata
Object with the video
id and
service name:
{
id: 'String',
service: 'String'
}
Type:
String
The url (or embed code) from which you want to find the video id. See the Patterns section to see the formats that can be supplied.
This module works on the url / embed patterns below.
(where
* is the id and
? or
& are parameter strings):
YouTube Shortcodes
http://youtu.be/*?
https://youtu.be/*
http://youtu.be/*
http://y2u.be/*
youtube://
YouTube
/v/ or
/vi/
http://www.youtube.com/v/*
http://youtube.com/vi/*?
http://youtube.com/v/*?
YouTube
v= or
vi=
http://www.youtube.com/ytscreeningroom?v=*
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=*?&
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=*
http://youtube.com/watch?vi=*&
http://youtube.com/?vi=*&
http://youtube.com/?v=*
YouTube
/e/
https://www.youtube.com/e/*
https://www.youtube.com/e/*?
http://www.youtube.com/e/*
http://www.youtube.com/e/*?
YouTube image links
/vi/*/ or
/an_webp/*/
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/*/hqdefault.jpg
https://i.ytimg.com/an_webp/MYDcdp-VNmQ/mqdefault_6s.webp
YouTube embed
http://www.youtube.com/embed/*?
https://www.youtube.com/embed/*
YouTube user
http://www.youtube.com/user/username#p/a/u/2/*
http://www.youtube.com/user/username#p/u/1/*?
http://www.youtube.com/user/username#p/u/1/*
YouTube iframe
<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/*" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
YouTube
-nocookie
www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/*?
YouTube Attribution Link
http://www.youtube.com/attribution_link?u=%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D*%26
http://www.youtube.com/attribution_link?u=%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D
http://www.youtube.com/attribution_link?u=/watch?v=*&
http://www.youtube.com/attribution_link?u=/watch?v=*
http://www.youtube.com/attribution_link?/watch?v=*
Google Redirection to YouTube
https://google.cz/url?source=web&url=<YOUTUBE_URL>
https://google.com/image?url=<YOUTUBE_URL>
Vimeo urls
https://vimeo.com/*
https://vimeo.com/*?
https://player.vimeo.com/video/*
https://player.vimeo.com/video/*?
https://www.vimeo.com/*
https://www.vimeo.com/*?
Vimeo swf embed
http://vimeo.com/foo.swf?clip_id=1234
Vimeo events
https://vimeo.com/event/*
Vimeo iframe
<iframe src="https://player.vimeo.com/video/*" ...
Vine urls
https://vine.co/v/*
Vine iframe
<iframe src="https://vine.co/v/*/embed/simple" width="600" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe>
<iframe src="https://vine.co/v/*/embed/postcard" width="600" height="600" frameborder="0"></iframe>
VideoPress urls
https://videopress.com/v/*
https://videopress.com/embed/*
VideoPress iframes
<iframe src="https://videopress.com/embed/zcnJVzQF" width="600" height="600"></iframe>
Microsoft Stream urls
https://web.microsoftstream.com/video/*
https://web.microsoftstream.com/embed/video/*
Microsoft Stream iframes
<iframe src="https://web.microsoftstream.com/embed/video/*?&" width="640" height="360"></iframe>
TikTok urls
https://www.tiktok.com/*/video/*
https://www.tiktok.com/*/video/*?
⚠️ Unsupported TikTok urls
https://vm.tiktok.com/shorLinkId/
Dailymotion urls
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/*_text
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/*
http://www.dailymotion.com/fr/relevance/search/search+query/1#video=*
https://www.dailymotion.com/video/*?playlist=
http://dai.ly/*
Dailymotion iframes
<iframe src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/*" width="600" height="600"></iframe>
⚠️ Unsupported Dailymotion urls
http://www.dailymotion.com/hub/*_title
If you discover a url pattern that is not covered by this module, please open an issue to report it, or submit a Pull Request. For any submitted pull requests, please ensure that you include unit test(s) to fully cover your code contribution(s).
MIT © Michael Wuergler