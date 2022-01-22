Light-weight Ponyfill/Polyfill for navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia (the newer newer Promise-based API). Wraps the older callback-based navigator.getUserMedia when necessary.

Behaves as a ponyfill (doesn't touch globals) when used via browserify/webpack/etc. or as a polyfill (sets globals) when included as a standalone library.

Less than 0.5kb after minification and gzipping (about 5% of the size of the other getUserMedia shim).

Note: this will only work in web browsers, and only fairly current ones at that.

Additionally, this library does not attempt to reformat constraints for cross-browser support, so if you need advanced audio/video constraints, the other library may be a better choice.

npm

npm install --save get -user-media-promise

Bower

bower install --save get -user-media-promise

Standalone

Download the latest release from GitHub.

With a bundler such as Require.js, Browserify, or WebPack: require() the module and it returns a getUserMedia() method that will always return a Promise or Promise-like object.

As a standalone library: when neither define() nor module are defined, the module will go into polyfill mode, setting navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia() if that method is not already defined or doing nothing if it is. Then:

var getUserMedia = require ( 'get-user-media-promise' ); getUserMedia({ audio : true , video : true }) .then( function ( mediaStream ) { console .log(mediaStream); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log( 'error' ); });

Check browser support ahead of time via the isSupported property: