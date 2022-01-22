Light-weight Ponyfill/Polyfill for navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia (the newer newer Promise-based API). Wraps the older callback-based navigator.getUserMedia when necessary.
Behaves as a ponyfill (doesn't touch globals) when used via browserify/webpack/etc. or as a polyfill (sets globals) when included as a standalone library.
Less than 0.5kb after minification and gzipping (about 5% of the size of the other getUserMedia shim).
Note: this will only work in web browsers, and only fairly current ones at that.
Additionally, this library does not attempt to reformat constraints for cross-browser support, so if you need advanced audio/video constraints, the other library may be a better choice.
npm install --save get-user-media-promise
bower install --save get-user-media-promise
Download the latest release from GitHub.
With a bundler such as Require.js, Browserify, or WebPack: require() the module and it returns a
getUserMedia() method that will always return a Promise or Promise-like object.
As a standalone library: when neither
define() nor
module are defined, the module will go into polyfill mode, setting
navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia() if that method is not already defined or doing nothing if it is.
Then:
var getUserMedia = require('get-user-media-promise'); // or navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia when used standalone
getUserMedia({audio: true, video: true})
.then(function(mediaStream) {
console.log(mediaStream);
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log('error');
});
Check browser support ahead of time via the
isSupported property:
console.log(getUserMedia.isSupported);