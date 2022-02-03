A function that returns user's locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.
npm install get-user-locale or
yarn add get-user-locale.
import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale'.
const userLocale = getUserLocale();
getUserLocale()
A function that returns user's preferred locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.
'de-DE';
import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale';
or
import { getUserLocale } from 'get-user-locale';
getUserLocales()
A function that returns an array of user's preferred locales as an IETF language tags, based on all available sources.
['de-DE', 'de', 'en-US', 'en'];
import { getUserLocales } from 'get-user-locale';
There are at least five ways of determining user's locale:
window.navigator.languages
window.navigator.language
window.navigator.userLanguage
window.navigator.browserLanguage
window.navigator.systemLanguage
...languages is an array of strings, the others are strings. Some browsers return mixed-case IETF language tags (e.g.
de-DE), while others return lowercase ones (e.g.
de-de). Finally, non-browser environments will not return anything, so you need a fallback.
Get-User-Locale does the following:
- is always uppercased),
en-US, so if all else fails, you will get a result that won't crash your app.
