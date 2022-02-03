A function that returns user's locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.

Install by executing npm install get-user-locale or yarn add get-user-locale .

or . Import by adding import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale' .

. Do stuff with it! const userLocale = getUserLocale();

User guide

A function that returns user's preferred locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.

Sample result

'de-DE' ;

Usage

import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale' ;

or

import { getUserLocale } from 'get-user-locale' ;

A function that returns an array of user's preferred locales as an IETF language tags, based on all available sources.

Sample result

[ 'de-DE' , 'de' , 'en-US' , 'en' ];

Usage

import { getUserLocales } from 'get-user-locale' ;

Technical details

There are at least five ways of determining user's locale:

window.navigator.languages

window.navigator.language

window.navigator.userLanguage

window.navigator.browserLanguage

window.navigator.systemLanguage

...languages is an array of strings, the others are strings. Some browsers return mixed-case IETF language tags (e.g. de-DE ), while others return lowercase ones (e.g. de-de ). Finally, non-browser environments will not return anything, so you need a fallback.

Get-User-Locale does the following:

Combines all of them into one sane set of locales - in that particular order,

Dedupes them,

Fixes invalid, lowercased IETF language tags (so that the part after - is always uppercased),

is always uppercased), Adds a fallback to en-US , so if all else fails, you will get a result that won't crash your app.

License

The MIT License.

Author