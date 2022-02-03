openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gul

get-user-locale

by Wojciech Maj
1.4.0 (see all)

A function that returns user's locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

287K

GitHub Stars

43

Maintenance

Last Commit

13d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm downloads CI tested with jest

Get-User-Locale

A function that returns user's locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.

tl;dr

  • Install by executing npm install get-user-locale or yarn add get-user-locale.
  • Import by adding import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale'.
  • Do stuff with it!
    const userLocale = getUserLocale();

User guide

getUserLocale()

A function that returns user's preferred locale as an IETF language tag, based on all available sources.

Sample result

'de-DE';

Usage

import getUserLocale from 'get-user-locale';

or

import { getUserLocale } from 'get-user-locale';

getUserLocales()

A function that returns an array of user's preferred locales as an IETF language tags, based on all available sources.

Sample result

['de-DE', 'de', 'en-US', 'en'];

Usage

import { getUserLocales } from 'get-user-locale';

Technical details

There are at least five ways of determining user's locale:

  • window.navigator.languages
  • window.navigator.language
  • window.navigator.userLanguage
  • window.navigator.browserLanguage
  • window.navigator.systemLanguage

...languages is an array of strings, the others are strings. Some browsers return mixed-case IETF language tags (e.g. de-DE), while others return lowercase ones (e.g. de-de). Finally, non-browser environments will not return anything, so you need a fallback.

Get-User-Locale does the following:

  • Combines all of them into one sane set of locales - in that particular order,
  • Dedupes them,
  • Fixes invalid, lowercased IETF language tags (so that the part after - is always uppercased),
  • Adds a fallback to en-US, so if all else fails, you will get a result that won't crash your app.

License

The MIT License.

Author

Wojciech Maj
kontakt@wojtekmaj.pl
https://wojtekmaj.pl

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial