Get all URLs in a string

The URLs will be normalized.

Don't use this for any kind of security-related validation.

Install

$ npm install get -urls

Usage

const getUrls = require ( 'get-urls' ); const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, //sindresorhus.com consectetuer adipiscing http://yeoman.io elit.' ; getUrls(text);

API

Returns a Set of URLs.

text

Type: string

options

Type: object

All the normalize-url options in addition to:

extractFromQueryString

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Extract URLs that appear as query parameters in the found URLs.

exclude

Type: string[] \ Default: []

Exclude URLs that match URLs in the given array.

requireSchemeOrWww

Type: boolean \ Default: false

Require URLs to have a scheme or leading www. to be considered an URL. When false , matches against a list of valid TLDs, so it will match URLs like unicorn.education .

Does not affect URLs in query parameters if using the extractFromQueryString option.

