Get all URLs in a string
The URLs will be normalized.
Don't use this for any kind of security-related validation.
$ npm install get-urls
const getUrls = require('get-urls');
const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, //sindresorhus.com consectetuer adipiscing http://yeoman.io elit.';
getUrls(text);
//=> Set {'http://sindresorhus.com', 'http://yeoman.io'}
Returns a
Set of URLs.
Type:
string
Type:
object
All the
normalize-url options in addition to:
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Extract URLs that appear as query parameters in the found URLs.
Type:
string[]\
Default:
[]
Exclude URLs that match URLs in the given array.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Require URLs to have a scheme or leading
www. to be considered an URL. When
false, matches against a list of valid TLDs, so it will match URLs like
unicorn.education.
Does not affect URLs in query parameters if using the
extractFromQueryString option.