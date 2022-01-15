openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gu

get-urls

by Sindre Sorhus
10.0.1 (see all)

Get all urls in a string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.9K

GitHub Stars

297

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-urls

Get all URLs in a string

The URLs will be normalized.

Don't use this for any kind of security-related validation.

Install

$ npm install get-urls

Usage

const getUrls = require('get-urls');

const text = 'Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, //sindresorhus.com consectetuer adipiscing http://yeoman.io elit.';

getUrls(text);
//=> Set {'http://sindresorhus.com', 'http://yeoman.io'}

API

getUrls(text, options?)

Returns a Set of URLs.

text

Type: string

options

Type: object

All the normalize-url options in addition to:

extractFromQueryString

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Extract URLs that appear as query parameters in the found URLs.

exclude

Type: string[]\ Default: []

Exclude URLs that match URLs in the given array.

requireSchemeOrWww

Type: boolean\ Default: false

Require URLs to have a scheme or leading www. to be considered an URL. When false, matches against a list of valid TLDs, so it will match URLs like unicorn.education.

Does not affect URLs in query parameters if using the extractFromQueryString option.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial