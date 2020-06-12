List full paths to all of the system fonts present.

npm install get - system -fonts

Usage

const getSystemFonts = require ( 'get-system-fonts' ); const files = await getSystemFonts();

API

Lists absolute paths to all system fonts

NOTE: If you're using Typescript, getSystemFonts() is available as the default export.

Params

options [object] - Options for configuring retrieval additionalFolders [string[]] - Paths to additional folders to recursively scan for font files. Absolute paths are recommended. Default: [] extensions [string[]] - List of file extensions to treat as font files. Default: ['ttf', 'otf', 'ttc', 'woff', 'woff2']

[object] - Options for configuring retrieval

Contributing

Want to contribute to the project? Go check out the Contribution Guide for instructions to set up your development environment, open an issue and create a pull request.