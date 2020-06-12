List full paths to all of the system fonts present.
npm install get-system-fonts
const getSystemFonts = require('get-system-fonts');
// In an async function...
const files = await getSystemFonts(); // ['/Library/Fonts/Georgia.ttf', ...]
getSystemFonts([options]): Promise<string[]>
Lists absolute paths to all system fonts
NOTE: If you're using Typescript,
getSystemFonts() is available as the
default export.
Params
options [object] - Options for configuring retrieval
additionalFolders [string[]] - Paths to additional folders to
recursively scan for font files. Absolute paths are recommended. Default:
[]
extensions [string[]] - List of file extensions to treat as font
files. Default:
['ttf', 'otf', 'ttc', 'woff', 'woff2']
Want to contribute to the project? Go check out the Contribution Guide for instructions to set up your development environment, open an issue and create a pull request.