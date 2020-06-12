openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gsf

get-system-fonts

by Jeff Principe
2.0.2 (see all)

List full paths to all system fonts

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-system-fonts

Travis CI build status codecov npm version

List full paths to all of the system fonts present.

npm install get-system-fonts

Usage

const getSystemFonts = require('get-system-fonts');

// In an async function...
const files = await getSystemFonts(); // ['/Library/Fonts/Georgia.ttf', ...]

API

getSystemFonts([options]): Promise<string[]>

Lists absolute paths to all system fonts

NOTE: If you're using Typescript, getSystemFonts() is available as the default export.

Params

  • options [object] - Options for configuring retrieval
    • additionalFolders [string[]] - Paths to additional folders to recursively scan for font files. Absolute paths are recommended. Default: []
    • extensions [string[]] - List of file extensions to treat as font files. Default: ['ttf', 'otf', 'ttc', 'woff', 'woff2']

Contributing

Want to contribute to the project? Go check out the Contribution Guide for instructions to set up your development environment, open an issue and create a pull request.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial