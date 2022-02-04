openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

get-svg-colors

by colorjs
1.5.1 (see all)

Extract stroke and fill colors from SVG files

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.1K

GitHub Stars

32

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-svg-colors

Extract stroke and fill colors from SVG files. Designed for use in node, not the browser.

Installation

npm install get-svg-colors --save

Usage

const getColors = require("get-svg-colors")

// Give it an SVG filename
const colors = getColors(__dirname + '/australia.svg')

// Or an SVG string
const colors = getColors('<svg...>')

// You'll get back an object with two keys: `fills` and `strokes`

// `fills` is an array of chroma-js objects
colors.fills.map(color => color.hex())
// => ['#FFFFFF', '#123123', '#F0F0F0']

// `strokes` is also an array of chroma-js objects
colors.strokes.map(color => color.hex())
// => ['#FFFFFF', '#123123', '#F0F0F0']

// Crazy stuff...
colors.fills[0].alpha(0.5).css();
// => 'rgb(0,128,128)'

// Pass the `flat` option to get back a single array including
// de-duped fills and strokes together
const colors = getColors('<svg...>', {flat: true})
// => [...]

Tests

npm install
npm test

Dependencies

  • cheerio: Tiny, fast, and elegant implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server
  • chroma-js: JavaScript library for color conversions
  • is-svg: Check if a String/Buffer is SVG
  • lodash.compact: The modern build of lodash’s _.compact as a module.
  • lodash.uniq: The modern build of lodash’s _.uniq as a module.

Dev Dependencies

  • mocha: simple, flexible, fun test framework

License

ISC

Generated by package-json-to-readme

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial