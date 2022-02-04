Extract stroke and fill colors from SVG files. Designed for use in node, not the browser.

Installation

npm install get-svg-colors --save

Usage

const getColors = require ( "get-svg-colors" ) const colors = getColors(__dirname + '/australia.svg' ) const colors = getColors( '<svg...>' ) colors.fills.map( color => color.hex()) colors.strokes.map( color => color.hex()) colors.fills[ 0 ].alpha( 0.5 ).css(); const colors = getColors( '<svg...>' , { flat : true })

Tests

npm install npm test

Dependencies

cheerio: Tiny, fast, and elegant implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server

chroma-js: JavaScript library for color conversions

is-svg: Check if a String/Buffer is SVG

lodash.compact: The modern build of lodash’s _.compact as a module.

as a module. lodash.uniq: The modern build of lodash’s _.uniq as a module.

Dev Dependencies

mocha: simple, flexible, fun test framework

License

ISC

Generated by package-json-to-readme