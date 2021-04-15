Get a stream as a string, buffer, or array
$ npm install get-stream
const fs = require('fs');
const getStream = require('get-stream');
(async () => {
const stream = fs.createReadStream('unicorn.txt');
console.log(await getStream(stream));
/*
,,))))))));,
__)))))))))))))),
\|/ -\(((((''''((((((((.
-*-==//////(('' . `)))))),
/|\ ))| o ;-. '((((( ,(,
( `| / ) ;))))' ,_))^;(~
| | | ,))((((_ _____------~~~-. %,;(;(>';'~
o_); ; )))(((` ~---~ `:: \ %%~~)(v;(`('~
; ''''```` `: `:::|\,__,%% );`'; ~
| _ ) / `:|`----' `-'
______/\/~ | / /
/~;;.____/;;' / ___--,-( `;;;/
/ // _;______;'------~~~~~ /;;/\ /
// | | / ; \;;,\
(<_ | ; /',/-----' _>
\_| ||_ //~;~~~~~~~~~
`\_| (,~~
\~\
~~
*/
})();
The methods returns a promise that resolves when the
end event fires on the stream, indicating that there is no more data to be read. The stream is switched to flowing mode.
Get the
stream as a string.
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
'utf8'
Encoding of the incoming stream.
Type:
number\
Default:
Infinity
Maximum length of the returned string. If it exceeds this value before the stream ends, the promise will be rejected with a
getStream.MaxBufferError error.
Get the
stream as a buffer.
It honors the
maxBuffer option as above, but it refers to byte length rather than string length.
Get the
stream as an array of values.
It honors both the
maxBuffer and
encoding options. The behavior changes slightly based on the encoding chosen:
When
encoding is unset, it assumes an object mode stream and collects values emitted from
stream unmodified. In this case
maxBuffer refers to the number of items in the array (not the sum of their sizes).
When
encoding is set to
buffer, it collects an array of buffers.
maxBuffer refers to the summed byte lengths of every buffer in the array.
When
encoding is set to anything else, it collects an array of strings.
maxBuffer refers to the summed character lengths of every string in the array.
If the input stream emits an
error event, the promise will be rejected with the error. The buffered data will be attached to the
bufferedData property of the error.
(async () => {
try {
await getStream(streamThatErrorsAtTheEnd('unicorn'));
} catch (error) {
console.log(error.bufferedData);
//=> 'unicorn'
}
})()
concat-stream?
This module accepts a stream instead of being one and returns a promise instead of using a callback. The API is simpler and it only supports returning a string, buffer, or array. It doesn't have a fragile type inference. You explicitly choose what you want. And it doesn't depend on the huge
readable-stream package.