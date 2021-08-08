Get stdin as a string or buffer

Install

$ npm install get -stdin

Usage

import getStdin from 'get-stdin' ; console .log( await getStdin());

echo unicorns | node example.js unicorns

API

Both methods returns a promise that is resolved when the end event fires on the stdin stream, indicating that there is no more data to be read.

Get stdin as a string .

In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty string is returned.

Get stdin as a Buffer .

In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty Buffer is returned.

