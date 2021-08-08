openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gs

get-stdin

by Sindre Sorhus
9.0.0 (see all)

Get stdin as a string or buffer

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

17.7M

GitHub Stars

310

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-stdin

Get stdin as a string or buffer

Install

$ npm install get-stdin

Usage

// example.js
import getStdin from 'get-stdin';

console.log(await getStdin());
//=> 'unicorns'

$ echo unicorns | node example.js
unicorns

API

Both methods returns a promise that is resolved when the end event fires on the stdin stream, indicating that there is no more data to be read.

getStdin()

Get stdin as a string.

In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty string is returned.

getStdin.buffer()

Get stdin as a Buffer.

In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty Buffer is returned.

Get professional support for this package with a Tidelift subscription
Tidelift helps make open source sustainable for maintainers while giving companies
assurances about security, maintenance, and licensing for their dependencies.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial