Get stdin as a string or buffer
$ npm install get-stdin
// example.js
import getStdin from 'get-stdin';
console.log(await getStdin());
//=> 'unicorns'
$ echo unicorns | node example.js
unicorns
Both methods returns a promise that is resolved when the
end event fires on the
stdin stream, indicating that there is no more data to be read.
Get
stdin as a
string.
In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty
string is returned.
Get
stdin as a
Buffer.
In a TTY context, a promise that resolves to an empty
Buffer is returned.