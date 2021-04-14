Fetch source-mapped sources. Peek by file, line, column. Node & browsers. Sync & async.

npm install get-source

Features

Allows to read source code files in Node and browsers

What For

Call stacks enhanced with source code information (see the StackTracey library)

Usage (Synchronous)

import getSource from 'get-source'

file = getSource ( './scripts/index.min.js' )

Will read the file synchronously (either via XHR or by filesystem API, depending on the environment) and return it's cached representation. Result will contain the following fields:

file.path file.text file.lines

And the resolve method:

file.resolve ({ line : 1 , column : 8 })

It will look through the sourcemap chain, returning following:

{ line : <original line number>, column: <original column number>, sourceFile: <original source file object>, sourceLine: <original source line text> }

In that returned object, sourceFile is the same kind of object that getSource returns. So you can access its text , lines and path fields to obtain the full information. And the sourceLine is returned just for the convenience, as a shortcut.

Usage (Asynchronous)

Pretty much the same as synchronous, except it's getSource.async . It returns awaitable promises:

file = await getSource.async ( './scripts/index.min.js' ) location = await file.resolve ({ line : 1 , column : 8 })

Error Handling

In synchronous mode, it never throws (due to backward compatibility reasons with existing code):

nonsense = getSource ( '/some/nonexistent/file' ) nonsense.text nonsense.error

resolved = nonsense.resolve ({ line : 5 , column : 0 }) resolved.sourceLine resolved.error

In asychronous mode, it throws an error:

try { file = await getSource.async ( '/some/file' ) location = await file.resolve ({ line : 5 , column : 0 }) } catch (e) { ... }

Resetting Cache

E.g. when you need to force-reload files:

getSource.resetCache () getSource.async.resetCache ()

Also, viewing cached files: