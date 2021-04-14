Fetch source-mapped sources. Peek by file, line, column. Node & browsers. Sync & async.
npm install get-source
import getSource from 'get-source'
file = getSource ('./scripts/index.min.js')
Will read the file synchronously (either via XHR or by filesystem API, depending on the environment) and return it's cached representation. Result will contain the following fields:
file.path // normalized file path
file.text // text contents
file.lines // array of lines
And the
resolve method:
file.resolve ({ line: 1, column: 8 }) // indexes here start from 1 (by widely accepted convention). Zero indexes are invalid.
It will look through the sourcemap chain, returning following:
{
line: <original line number>,
column: <original column number>,
sourceFile: <original source file object>,
sourceLine: <original source line text>
}
In that returned object,
sourceFile is the same kind of object that
getSource returns. So you can access its
text,
lines and
path fields to obtain the full information. And the
sourceLine is returned just for the convenience, as a shortcut.
Pretty much the same as synchronous, except it's
getSource.async. It returns awaitable promises:
file = await getSource.async ('./scripts/index.min.js')
location = await file.resolve ({ line: 1, column: 8 })
In synchronous mode, it never throws (due to backward compatibility reasons with existing code):
nonsense = getSource ('/some/nonexistent/file')
nonsense.text // should be '' (so it's safe to access without checking)
nonsense.error // should be an Error object, representing an actual error thrown during reading/parsing
resolved = nonsense.resolve ({ line: 5, column: 0 })
resolved.sourceLine // empty string (so it's safe to access without checking)
resolved.error // should be an Error object, representing an actual error thrown during reading/parsing
In asychronous mode, it throws an error:
try {
file = await getSource.async ('/some/file')
location = await file.resolve ({ line: 5, column: 0 })
} catch (e) {
...
}
E.g. when you need to force-reload files:
getSource.resetCache () // sync cache
getSource.async.resetCache () // async cache
Also, viewing cached files:
getSource.getCache () // sync cache
getSource.async.getCache () // async cache