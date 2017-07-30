GetSheetDone

Helper library to pull data from google spreadsheets.

Live demo: https://giladaya.github.io/get-sheet-done/

Caveats

This is a simple library intended to provide a quick-and-dirty way to only read data from a Google spreadsheet.

The document you read from must be publicly published for this to work and the entire sheet data is fetched.

If you need something more sophisticated, take a look at the Google Sheets API

Usage

Preparation

In the spreadsheet, file -> publish to web

Note the document key in the URL

In browser

See /example/src for a simple browser-based demo.

Note that this module relies on Promise and the fetch API to be available, so make sure to use polyfills if needed.

With a package loader

Install from npm:

npm install --save get -sheet-done

Use in code:

import GetSheetDone from 'get-sheet-done' ; GetSheetDone.raw(DOC_KEY).then( sheet => { console .log(sheet) })

On the server

Just require('node-fetch') in your project. Example:

global.fetch = require ( 'node-fetch' ); const GetSheetDone = require ( './dist/GetSheetDone' ); GetSheetDone.labeledCols( '1Dc3TPyR1rYoYurEdGGf8gZBO2eYtXaD8qmIRlDMdAMY' , 1 ) .then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'Data' ); console .log(data); }).catch( err => { console .log( 'Error' ); console .error(err); });

Api

There are three functions that return a promise and fetch the data from a published spreadsheet.

Each function gets as arguments the document key (from the document url) and optinally the sheet index (first sheet has index 1).

The functions differ in the way they parse and return the data:

Raw

GetSheetDone.raw(id, sheetNum = 1 )

Get the data as a raw array of arrays (rows). Suitable for spreadsheets that only contain values.

Example

This sheet:

A B C D 1 22 24 26 20 2 31 32 37 36 3 11 14 19 12

Will result in this data:

{ title : "Sheet1" , updated : "2017-07-30T07:11:40.056Z" , data : [ [ "22" , "24" , "26" , "20" ], [ "31" , "32" , "37" , "36" ], [ "11" , "14" , "19" , "12" ], ] }

Labeled Columns

GetSheetDone.labeledCols(id, sheetNum = 1 )

Get the data as an array of objects, each representing a row. The keys are taken from the first row in the spreadsheet which is assumed to contain column headers.

Note that all labels are converted to lower case and the only non-alphanumeric characters that are kept are periods and hyphens, so if the original label was Lorem-ipsum dolor.sit:amet_blah , the result labels would be: lorem-ipsumdolor.sitametblah .

Example

This sheet:

A B C D 1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2 22 24 26 20 3 31 32 37 36 4 11 14 19 12

Will result in this data:

{ title : "Sheet1" , updated : "2017-07-30T07:11:40.056Z" , data : [{ q1 : "22" , q2 : "24" , q3 : "26" , q4 : "20" },{ q1 : "31" , q2 : "32" , q3 : "37" , q4 : "36" },{ q1 : "11" , q2 : "14" , q3 : "19" , q4 : "12" }] }

Labeled Columns and rows

GetSheetDone.labeledColsRows(id, sheetNum = 1 )

Get the data as an object of objects, each representing a row. The first column in the spreadsheet is assumed to contain row headers, and the first row in the spreadsheet is assumed to contain column headers.

Note that all column labels are converted to lower case and the only non-alphanumeric characters that are kept are periods and hyphens, so if the original label was Lorem-ipsum dolor.sit:amet_blah , the result labels would be: lorem-ipsumdolor.sitametblah .

Row labels remain unchanged.

Example

This sheet:

A B C D E 1 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2 UK 22 24 26 20 3 US 31 32 37 36 4 AU 11 14 19 12

Will result in this data:

{ title : "Sheet1" , updated : "2017-07-30T07:11:40.056Z" , data : { UK : { q1 : "22" , q2 : "24" , q3 : "26" , q4 : "20" }, US : { q1 : "31" , q2 : "32" , q3 : "37" , q4 : "36" }, AU : { q1 : "11" , q2 : "14" , q3 : "19" , q4 : "12" } } }

