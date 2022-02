get-routes gets all routes from an Express application.

Status

Category Status Version Dependencies Dev dependencies Build License

Installation

npm install get-routes

Quick start

First you need to add a reference to get-routes to your application:

const { getRoutes } = require ( 'get-routes' );

If you use TypeScript, use the following code instead:

import { getRoutes } from 'get-routes' ;

Then, call the getRoutes function with an Express app to get a list of all registered routes:

const routes = getRoutes(app); console .log(routes);

Running quality assurance

To run quality assurance for this module use roboter: