=====

Fork from supershabam/ready

NodeJS mixin to add one-time ready event

Usage

Using ready or ready.mixin to add ready method to the given object.

const ready = require ( 'get-ready' ); const obj = {}; ready.mixin(obj); obj.ready( () => console .log( 'ready' )); obj.ready( true );

Register

Register a callback to the callback stack, it will be called when mark as ready, see example above.

If the callback is undefined, register will return a promise.

obj.ready().then( () => console .log( 'ready' )); obj.ready( true );

If it has been ready, the callback will be called immediately.

obj.ready( true ); obj.ready().then( () => console .log( 'ready' ));

Warning: the callback is called after nextTick

Emit

Mark it as ready, you can simply using .ready(true) .

You can also mark it not ready.

obj.ready( true ); obj.ready( () => console .log( 'ready' )); obj.ready( false ); obj.ready( () => throw 'don\'t run' );

When exception throws, you can pass an error object, then the callback will receive it as the first argument.

obj.ready( err => console .log(err)); obj.ready( new Error ( 'err' ));

License

MIT