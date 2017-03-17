=====
Fork from supershabam/ready
NodeJS mixin to add one-time ready event
Using
ready or
ready.mixin to add
ready method to the given object.
const ready = require('get-ready');
const obj = {};
ready.mixin(obj);
// register a callback
obj.ready(() => console.log('ready'));
// mark ready
obj.ready(true);
Register a callback to the callback stack, it will be called when mark as ready, see example above.
If the callback is undefined, register will return a promise.
obj.ready().then(() => console.log('ready'));
obj.ready(true);
If it has been ready, the callback will be called immediately.
// already ready
obj.ready(true);
obj.ready().then(() => console.log('ready'));
Warning: the callback is called after nextTick
Mark it as ready, you can simply using
.ready(true).
You can also mark it not ready.
obj.ready(true);
// call immediately
obj.ready(() => console.log('ready'));
obj.ready(false);
obj.ready(() => throw 'don\'t run');
When exception throws, you can pass an error object, then the callback will receive it as the first argument.
obj.ready(err => console.log(err));
obj.ready(new Error('err'));