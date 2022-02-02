window.crypto.getRandomValues or window.msCrypto.getRandomValues or require('crypto').randomBytes or an Error.

Example

var getRandomValues = require ( 'get-random-values' ); var array = new Uint32Array ( 10 ); getRandomValues(array);

Installation

$ npm install get-random-values

API

var getRandomValues = require ( 'get-random-values' );

Fills integer-based TypedArray buf with cryptographically random numbers. Checks for and uses the first of the following:

window.crypto.getRandomValues

window.msCrypto.getRandomValues

Node.js crypto

If none of the above are available, then an Error is thrown.

Throws QuotaExceededError if buf.length > 65536 (even if Node.js crypto, which doesn't have that limit, is being used).