openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
grv

get-random-values

by Kenan Yildirim
1.2.2 (see all)

`window.crypto.getRandomValues` with fallback to Node.js crypto

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

41.7K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-random-values

window.crypto.getRandomValues or window.msCrypto.getRandomValues or require('crypto').randomBytes or an Error.

Example

var getRandomValues = require('get-random-values');

var array = new Uint32Array(10);
getRandomValues(array);
// => [
// =>   183,
// =>   76,
// =>   18,
// =>   177,
// =>   73,
// =>   9,
// =>   50,
// =>   248,
// =>   216,
// =>   104
// => ]

Installation

$ npm install get-random-values

API

var getRandomValues = require('get-random-values');

getRandomValues(buf)

Fills integer-based TypedArray buf with cryptographically random numbers. Checks for and uses the first of the following:

  • window.crypto.getRandomValues
  • window.msCrypto.getRandomValues
  • Node.js crypto

If none of the above are available, then an Error is thrown.

Throws QuotaExceededError if buf.length > 65536 (even if Node.js crypto, which doesn't have that limit, is being used).

buf must be a Uint8Array if Node.js crypto is used, otherwise a TypeError will be thrown.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial