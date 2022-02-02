window.crypto.getRandomValues or
window.msCrypto.getRandomValues or
require('crypto').randomBytes or an Error.
var getRandomValues = require('get-random-values');
var array = new Uint32Array(10);
getRandomValues(array);
// => [
// => 183,
// => 76,
// => 18,
// => 177,
// => 73,
// => 9,
// => 50,
// => 248,
// => 216,
// => 104
// => ]
$ npm install get-random-values
var getRandomValues = require('get-random-values');
getRandomValues(buf)
Fills integer-based TypedArray
buf with cryptographically random numbers.
Checks for and uses the first of the following:
window.crypto.getRandomValues
window.msCrypto.getRandomValues
If none of the above are available, then an Error is thrown.
Throws QuotaExceededError if
buf.length > 65536 (even if Node.js crypto,
which doesn't have that limit, is being used).
buf must be a Uint8Array if Node.js crypto is used, otherwise a
TypeError will be thrown.