Get an available TCP port.
npm install get-port
import getPort from 'get-port';
console.log(await getPort());
//=> 51402
Pass in a preferred port:
import getPort from 'get-port';
console.log(await getPort({port: 3000}));
// Will use 3000 if available, otherwise fall back to a random port
Pass in an array of preferred ports:
import getPort from 'get-port';
console.log(await getPort({port: [3000, 3001, 3002]}));
// Will use any element in the preferred ports array if available, otherwise fall back to a random port
Use the
portNumbers() helper in case you need a port in a certain range:
import getPort, {portNumbers} from 'get-port';
console.log(await getPort({port: portNumbers(3000, 3100)}));
// Will use any port from 3000 to 3100, otherwise fall back to a random port
Returns a
Promise for a port number.
Type:
object
Type:
number | Iterable<number>
A preferred port or an iterable of preferred ports to use.
Type:
string
The host on which port resolution should be performed. Can be either an IPv4 or IPv6 address.
By default, it checks availability on all local addresses defined in OS network interfaces. If this option is set, it will only check the given host.
Generate port numbers in the given range
from...
to.
Returns an
Iterable for port numbers in the given range.
Type:
number
The first port of the range. Must be in the range
1024...
65535.
Type:
number
The last port of the range. Must be in the range
1024...
65535 and must be greater than
from.
There is a very tiny chance of a race condition if another process starts using the same port number as you in between the time you get the port number and you actually start using it.
Race conditions in the same process are mitigated against by using a lightweight locking mechanism where a port will be held for a minimum of 15 seconds and a maximum of 30 seconds before being released again.