4.6M

GitHub Stars

680

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

get-port

Get an available TCP port.

Install

npm install get-port

Usage

import getPort from 'get-port';

console.log(await getPort());
//=> 51402

Pass in a preferred port:

import getPort from 'get-port';

console.log(await getPort({port: 3000}));
// Will use 3000 if available, otherwise fall back to a random port

Pass in an array of preferred ports:

import getPort from 'get-port';

console.log(await getPort({port: [3000, 3001, 3002]}));
// Will use any element in the preferred ports array if available, otherwise fall back to a random port

Use the portNumbers() helper in case you need a port in a certain range:

import getPort, {portNumbers} from 'get-port';

console.log(await getPort({port: portNumbers(3000, 3100)}));
// Will use any port from 3000 to 3100, otherwise fall back to a random port

API

getPort(options?)

Returns a Promise for a port number.

options

Type: object

port

Type: number | Iterable<number>

A preferred port or an iterable of preferred ports to use.

host

Type: string

The host on which port resolution should be performed. Can be either an IPv4 or IPv6 address.

By default, it checks availability on all local addresses defined in OS network interfaces. If this option is set, it will only check the given host.

portNumbers(from, to)

Generate port numbers in the given range from...to.

Returns an Iterable for port numbers in the given range.

from

Type: number

The first port of the range. Must be in the range 1024...65535.

to

Type: number

The last port of the range. Must be in the range 1024...65535 and must be greater than from.

Beware

There is a very tiny chance of a race condition if another process starts using the same port number as you in between the time you get the port number and you actually start using it.

Race conditions in the same process are mitigated against by using a lightweight locking mechanism where a port will be held for a minimum of 15 seconds and a maximum of 30 seconds before being released again.

