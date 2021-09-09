Get repository SCM platform, domain, user, and project information from package.json file contents.
Extracts information from the
repository field contained in the content of a
package.json file using
@hutson/parse-repository-url and
hosted-git-info.
browse function that returns URL usable in a browser. (Similar to
hosted-git-info)
domain property containing the fully qualified domain name and port.
project property.
type property indicating the SCM host, such as
github or
gitlab.
user property.
*Note: Returns
nullfor any property where the information could not be extracted from the repository URL.
To install the
get-pkg-repo tool please run the following command:
yarn [global] add [--dev] get-pkg-repo
There are two ways to use
get-pkg-repo, either as a CLI tool, or programmatically.
Programmatically
Package data must be passed as an object to
get-pkg-repo function. If the contents of the
package.json are a string, please pass it through
JSON.parse first.
const getPkgRepo = require(`get-pkg-repo`);
/* Assume the `package.json` file contains the following:
{
"repository": {
"url": `https://github.com/conventional-changelog/get-pkg-repo`
}
}
*/
fs.readFile(`package.json`, (err, packageData) => {
if (err) {
...
}
// {domain: `github.com`, project: `get-pkg-repo`, type: `github`, user: `conventional-changelog`}
const repository = getPkgRepo(JSON.parse(packageData));
repository.browse(); // https://github.com/conventional-changelog/get-pkg-repo
});
CLI Tool
After you've installed
get-pkg-repo, you can call the tool based on whether you installed it globally or locally:
Globally
get-pkg-repo package.json
Locally
$(yarn bin)/get-pkg-repo package.json
$ get-pkg-repo package.json
{
domain: `github.com`,
project: `get-pkg-repo`,
type: `github`,
user: `conventional-changelog`
}
The contents of the
package.json can also be piped to
get-pkg-repo:
$ cat package.json | get-pkg-repo
{
domain: `github.com`,
project: `get-pkg-repo`,
type: `github`,
user: `conventional-changelog`
}
To assist users of
get-pkg-repo with debugging the behavior of this module we use the debug utility package to print information about the publish process to the console. To enable debug message printing, the environment variable
DEBUG, which is the variable used by the
debug package, must be set to a value configured by the package containing the debug messages to be printed.
To print debug messages on a unix system set the environment variable
DEBUG with the name of this package prior to executing
get-pkg-repo:
DEBUG=get-pkg-repo get-pkg-repo
On the Windows command line you may do:
set DEBUG=get-pkg-repo
get-pkg-repo
We only support Long-Term Support versions of Node.
We specifically limit our support to LTS versions of Node, not because this package won't work on other versions, but because we have a limited amount of time, and supporting LTS offers the greatest return on that investment.
It's possible this package will work correctly on newer versions of Node. It may even be possible to use this package on older versions of Node, though that's more unlikely as we'll make every effort to take advantage of features available in the oldest LTS version we support.
As each Node LTS version reaches its end-of-life we will remove that version from the
node
engines property of our package's
package.json file. Removing a Node version is considered a breaking change and will entail the publishing of a new major version of this package. We will not accept any requests to support an end-of-life version of Node. Any merge requests or issues supporting an end-of-life version of Node will be closed.
We will accept code that allows this package to run on newer, non-LTS, versions of Node. Furthermore, we will attempt to ensure our own changes work on the latest version of Node. To help in that commitment, our continuous integration setup runs against all LTS versions of Node in addition the most recent Node release; called current.
JavaScript package managers should allow you to install this package with any version of Node, with, at most, a warning if your version of Node does not fall within the range specified by our
node
engines property. If you encounter issues installing this package, please report the issue to your package manager.
Please read our contributing guide on how you can help improve this project.