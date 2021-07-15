Given a URL/path, grab all the pixels in an image and return the result as an ndarray. Written in 100% JavaScript, works both in browserify and in node.js and has no external native dependencies.
Currently the following file formats are supported:
PNG
JPEG
GIF
var getPixels = require("get-pixels")
getPixels("lena.png", function(err, pixels) {
if(err) {
console.log("Bad image path")
return
}
console.log("got pixels", pixels.shape.slice())
})
npm install get-pixels
require("get-pixels")(url[, type], cb(err, pixels))
Reads all the pixels from url into an ndarray.
url is the path to the file. It can be a relative path, an http url, a data url, or an in-memory Buffer.
type is an optional mime type for the image (required when using a Buffer)
cb(err, pixels) is a callback which gets triggered once the image is loaded.
Returns An ndarray of pixels in raster order having shape equal to
[width, height, channels].
Note For animated GIFs, a 4D array is returned with shape
[numFrames, width, height, 4], where each frame is a slice of the final array.
(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License