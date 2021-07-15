openbase logo
Reads an image into an ndarray

Readme

get-pixels

Given a URL/path, grab all the pixels in an image and return the result as an ndarray. Written in 100% JavaScript, works both in browserify and in node.js and has no external native dependencies.

Currently the following file formats are supported:

  • PNG
  • JPEG
  • GIF

Example

var getPixels = require("get-pixels")

getPixels("lena.png", function(err, pixels) {
  if(err) {
    console.log("Bad image path")
    return
  }
  console.log("got pixels", pixels.shape.slice())
})

Install

npm install get-pixels

require("get-pixels")(url[, type], cb(err, pixels))

Reads all the pixels from url into an ndarray.

  • url is the path to the file. It can be a relative path, an http url, a data url, or an in-memory Buffer.
  • type is an optional mime type for the image (required when using a Buffer)
  • cb(err, pixels) is a callback which gets triggered once the image is loaded.

Returns An ndarray of pixels in raster order having shape equal to [width, height, channels].

Note For animated GIFs, a 4D array is returned with shape [numFrames, width, height, 4], where each frame is a slice of the final array.

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License

