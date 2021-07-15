Given a URL/path, grab all the pixels in an image and return the result as an ndarray. Written in 100% JavaScript, works both in browserify and in node.js and has no external native dependencies.

Currently the following file formats are supported:

PNG

JPEG

GIF

Example

var getPixels = require ( "get-pixels" ) getPixels( "lena.png" , function ( err, pixels ) { if (err) { console .log( "Bad image path" ) return } console .log( "got pixels" , pixels.shape.slice()) })

Install

npm install get -pixels

Reads all the pixels from url into an ndarray.

url is the path to the file. It can be a relative path, an http url, a data url, or an in-memory Buffer.

is the path to the file. It can be a relative path, an http url, a data url, or an in-memory Buffer. type is an optional mime type for the image (required when using a Buffer)

is an optional mime type for the image (required when using a Buffer) cb(err, pixels) is a callback which gets triggered once the image is loaded.

Returns An ndarray of pixels in raster order having shape equal to [width, height, channels] .

Note For animated GIFs, a 4D array is returned with shape [numFrames, width, height, 4] , where each frame is a slice of the final array.

Credits

(c) 2013-2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License