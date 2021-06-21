Get orientation from EXIF of image file. Supports both Browser and Server (Node.js) environment.

get-orientation has fast, efficient built-in EXIF parser. Built-in EXIF Parser is stream-based, and uses small memory footprint.

Also, Compatibility is the key. get-orientation was tested with 50+ test images.

Demo

https://mooyoul.github.io/get-orientation/

Most Browsers don't rotate images automatically.

Hmm... How about adaption stats of CSS3 Image Orientation?

Well. Good luck.

To rotate image by its orientation, you'll have to make a EXIF parser or install heavy EXIF related libraries.

That's why i made this.

Compatibility

get-orientation works in major environments, including IE 10.

Tested Platforms (Node.js)

Platform Environment Build Compatibility macOS Mojave Node.js 4 Default Compatible macOS Mojave Node.js 6 Default Compatible Linux Ubuntu Trusty Node.js 6 Default Compatible macOS Mojave Node.js 8 Default Compatible Linux Ubuntu Trusty Node.js 10 Default Compatible macOS Mojave Node.js 10 Default Compatible

Tested Platforms (Browser)

Platform Environment Build Compatibility Windows XP/7 ~ IE 9 N/A Incompatible due to missing FileReader/DataView support Windows 7 IE 10 Browser/ES5 Compatible, Requires Promise and WeakMap polyfill Windows 7 IE 11 Browser/ES5 Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill Windows 10 IE 11 Browser/ES5 Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill macOS Mojave Chrome 74 Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible macOS Mojave Safari Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible macOS Mojave Safari TP Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible macOS Mojave Firefox Developer Edition 67 Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible macOS Mojave Firefox 65 Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible iOS 12.0.1 Safari Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible Android 5 Mobile Chrome 74 Browser/ES6 (Default) Compatible

Install

from NPM

$ npm install get-orientation

from unpkg

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/core-js/2.6.5/core.min.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser.es5" > </ script >

Supported Image Format

JPEG/JFIF

JPEG/EXIF

TIFF/EXIF

Usage

import * as fs from "fs" ; import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation" ; const stream = fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath); const orientation = await getOrientation(stream); const bufFile = fs.readFileSync(imageFilePath); const orientation = await getOrientation(bufFile); import axios from "axios" ; const response = await axios({ url, responseType: "stream" }); const orientation = await getOrientation(response.data); import { EXIFOrientationParser, Orientation } from "get-orientation" ; const parser = new EXIFOrientationParser(); parser.on( "orientation" , ( orientation: Orientation ) => { console .log( "got orientation: " , orientation); }); fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath).pipe(parser);

Browser

import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation/browser" ; async function onFileChanged ( ) { const orientation = await getOrientation(fileInput.files[ 0 ]); }

IMPORTANT NOTE The ES5 target browser build does not include any Polyfills like Promise/A+. For example, To use this library from Microsoft Internet Explorer 11, You'll have to polyfill Promise.

API (Node.js)

getOrientation(input: Buffer | ReadableStream) => Promise<Orientation>

returns Orientation of given image.

If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image, getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).

new EXIFOrientationParser() => WritableStream

returns a parser stream instance that implements WritableStream interface.

Please note that EXIFOrientationParser won't emit any orientation event if stream doesn't have any Orientation tags. also, Stream will be closed without any errors.

For example, Using non-EXIF images, non-JPEG images as input won't emit a orientation event.

Stream Events

orientation

emitted after parsing orientation.

API (Browser)

getOrientation(input: ArrayBuffer | Blob | File) => Promise<Orientation>

returns Orientation of given image.

If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image, getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).

Types

Orientation

enum Orientation { TOP_LEFT = 1 , TOP_RIGHT = 2 , BOTTOM_RIGHT = 3 , BOTTOM_LEFT = 4 , LEFT_TOP = 5 , RIGHT_TOP = 6 , RIGHT_BOTTOM = 7 , LEFT_BOTTOM = 8 , }

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

Testing

$ npm run test

get-orientation uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.

Build

$ npm run build

License

MIT

See full license on mooyoul.mit-license.org