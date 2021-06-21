openbase logo
get-orientation

by MooYeol Prescott Lee
1.1.2

Get orientation from EXIF of image file. Supports both Browser and Node.js

Readme

get-orientation

Build Status BrowserStack Status Semantic Release enabled npm bundle size (minified) Renovate enabled MIT license

Get orientation from EXIF of image file. Supports both Browser and Server (Node.js) environment.

get-orientation has fast, efficient built-in EXIF parser. Built-in EXIF Parser is stream-based, and uses small memory footprint.

Also, Compatibility is the key. get-orientation was tested with 50+ test images.

Demo

https://mooyoul.github.io/get-orientation/

Why?

adaption stats of CSS3 Image Orientation

Most Browsers don't rotate images automatically.

Hmm... How about adaption stats of CSS3 Image Orientation?

missing auto rotation

Well. Good luck.

To rotate image by its orientation, you'll have to make a EXIF parser or install heavy EXIF related libraries.

That's why i made this.

Compatibility

get-orientation works in major environments, including IE 10.

Tested Platforms (Node.js)

PlatformEnvironmentBuildCompatibility
macOS MojaveNode.js 4DefaultCompatible
macOS MojaveNode.js 6DefaultCompatible
Linux Ubuntu TrustyNode.js 6DefaultCompatible
macOS MojaveNode.js 8DefaultCompatible
Linux Ubuntu TrustyNode.js 10DefaultCompatible
macOS MojaveNode.js 10DefaultCompatible

Tested Platforms (Browser)

PlatformEnvironmentBuildCompatibility
Windows XP/7~ IE 9N/AIncompatible due to missing FileReader/DataView support
Windows 7IE 10Browser/ES5Compatible, Requires Promise and WeakMap polyfill
Windows 7IE 11Browser/ES5Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill
Windows 10IE 11Browser/ES5Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill
macOS MojaveChrome 74Browser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
macOS MojaveSafariBrowser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
macOS MojaveSafari TPBrowser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
macOS MojaveFirefox Developer Edition 67Browser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
macOS MojaveFirefox 65Browser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
iOS 12.0.1SafariBrowser/ES6 (Default)Compatible
Android 5Mobile Chrome 74Browser/ES6 (Default)Compatible

Install

from NPM

$ npm install get-orientation

from unpkg

<!-- ES6 Target Build (default) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser"></script>

<!-- ES5 Target Build (for Compat, requires Promise, WeakMap polyfill -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/core-js/2.6.5/core.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser.es5"></script>

Supported Image Format

  • JPEG/JFIF
  • JPEG/EXIF
  • TIFF/EXIF

Usage

Node.js


import * as fs from "fs";
import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation";

// using Readable File Stream as input
const stream = fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath);
const orientation = await getOrientation(stream);

// using Buffer as input
const bufFile = fs.readFileSync(imageFilePath);
const orientation = await getOrientation(bufFile);

// using HTTP Response body as input
import axios from "axios";
const response = await axios({ url, responseType: "stream" });
const orientation = await getOrientation(response.data);


// using Stream interface directly
import { EXIFOrientationParser, Orientation } from "get-orientation";

const parser = new EXIFOrientationParser();
parser.on("orientation", (orientation: Orientation) => {
  console.log("got orientation: ", orientation);
});

fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath).pipe(parser);

Browser

import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation/browser";

async function onFileChanged() {
  const orientation = await getOrientation(fileInput.files[0]);
  // do stuff...
}

IMPORTANT NOTE

The ES5 target browser build does not include any Polyfills like Promise/A+. For example, To use this library from Microsoft Internet Explorer 11, You'll have to polyfill Promise.

API (Node.js)

getOrientation(input: Buffer | ReadableStream) => Promise<Orientation>

returns Orientation of given image.

If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image, getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).

new EXIFOrientationParser() => WritableStream

returns a parser stream instance that implements WritableStream interface.

Please note that EXIFOrientationParser won't emit any orientation event if stream doesn't have any Orientation tags. also, Stream will be closed without any errors.

For example, Using non-EXIF images, non-JPEG images as input won't emit a orientation event.

Stream Events

orientation

emitted after parsing orientation.

API (Browser)

getOrientation(input: ArrayBuffer | Blob | File) => Promise<Orientation>

returns Orientation of given image.

If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image, getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).

Types

Orientation

enum Orientation {
  TOP_LEFT = 1,         // Horizontal (Default)
  TOP_RIGHT = 2,        // Mirror Horizontal
  BOTTOM_RIGHT  = 3,    // Rotate 180
  BOTTOM_LEFT = 4,      // Mirror vertical
  LEFT_TOP = 5,         // Mirror horizontal and rotate 270 CW
  RIGHT_TOP = 6,        // Rotate 90 CW
  RIGHT_BOTTOM = 7,     // Mirror horizontal and rotate 90 CW
  LEFT_BOTTOM = 8,      // Rotate 270 CW
}

Changelog

See CHANGELOG.

Testing

$ npm run test

BrowserStack Logo

get-orientation uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.

Build

$ npm run build

License

MIT

See full license on mooyoul.mit-license.org

