Get orientation from EXIF of image file. Supports both Browser and Server (Node.js) environment.
get-orientation has fast, efficient built-in EXIF parser.
Built-in EXIF Parser is stream-based, and uses small memory footprint.
Also, Compatibility is the key.
get-orientation was tested with 50+ test images.
https://mooyoul.github.io/get-orientation/
Most Browsers don't rotate images automatically.
Hmm... How about adaption stats of CSS3 Image Orientation?
Well. Good luck.
To rotate image by its orientation, you'll have to make a EXIF parser or install heavy EXIF related libraries.
That's why i made this.
get-orientation works in major environments, including IE 10.
|Platform
|Environment
|Build
|Compatibility
|macOS Mojave
|Node.js 4
|Default
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Node.js 6
|Default
|Compatible
|Linux Ubuntu Trusty
|Node.js 6
|Default
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Node.js 8
|Default
|Compatible
|Linux Ubuntu Trusty
|Node.js 10
|Default
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Node.js 10
|Default
|Compatible
|Platform
|Environment
|Build
|Compatibility
|Windows XP/7
|~ IE 9
|N/A
|Incompatible due to missing FileReader/DataView support
|Windows 7
|IE 10
|Browser/ES5
|Compatible, Requires Promise and WeakMap polyfill
|Windows 7
|IE 11
|Browser/ES5
|Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill
|Windows 10
|IE 11
|Browser/ES5
|Compatible, Requires Promise polyfill
|macOS Mojave
|Chrome 74
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Safari
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Safari TP
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Firefox Developer Edition 67
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|macOS Mojave
|Firefox 65
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|iOS 12.0.1
|Safari
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
|Android 5
|Mobile Chrome 74
|Browser/ES6 (Default)
|Compatible
$ npm install get-orientation
<!-- ES6 Target Build (default) -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser"></script>
<!-- ES5 Target Build (for Compat, requires Promise, WeakMap polyfill -->
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/core-js/2.6.5/core.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://unpkg.com/get-orientation/browser.es5"></script>
import * as fs from "fs";
import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation";
// using Readable File Stream as input
const stream = fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath);
const orientation = await getOrientation(stream);
// using Buffer as input
const bufFile = fs.readFileSync(imageFilePath);
const orientation = await getOrientation(bufFile);
// using HTTP Response body as input
import axios from "axios";
const response = await axios({ url, responseType: "stream" });
const orientation = await getOrientation(response.data);
// using Stream interface directly
import { EXIFOrientationParser, Orientation } from "get-orientation";
const parser = new EXIFOrientationParser();
parser.on("orientation", (orientation: Orientation) => {
console.log("got orientation: ", orientation);
});
fs.createReadStream(imageFilePath).pipe(parser);
import { getOrientation } from "get-orientation/browser";
async function onFileChanged() {
const orientation = await getOrientation(fileInput.files[0]);
// do stuff...
}
IMPORTANT NOTE
The ES5 target browser build does not include any Polyfills like Promise/A+. For example, To use this library from Microsoft Internet Explorer 11, You'll have to polyfill Promise.
getOrientation(input: Buffer | ReadableStream) =>
Promise<Orientation>
returns Orientation of given image.
If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image,
getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).
new EXIFOrientationParser() =>
WritableStream
returns a parser stream instance that implements WritableStream interface.
Please note that EXIFOrientationParser won't emit any
orientation event if stream doesn't have any Orientation tags.
also, Stream will be closed without any errors.
For example, Using non-EXIF images, non-JPEG images as input won't emit a
orientation event.
orientation
emitted after parsing orientation.
getOrientation(input: ArrayBuffer | Blob | File) =>
Promise<Orientation>
returns Orientation of given image.
If image is non-jpeg image, or non-image,
getOrientation will return Orientation.TOP_LEFT (Horizontal - Default value).
enum Orientation {
TOP_LEFT = 1, // Horizontal (Default)
TOP_RIGHT = 2, // Mirror Horizontal
BOTTOM_RIGHT = 3, // Rotate 180
BOTTOM_LEFT = 4, // Mirror vertical
LEFT_TOP = 5, // Mirror horizontal and rotate 270 CW
RIGHT_TOP = 6, // Rotate 90 CW
RIGHT_BOTTOM = 7, // Mirror horizontal and rotate 90 CW
LEFT_BOTTOM = 8, // Rotate 270 CW
}
See CHANGELOG.
$ npm run test
get-orientation uses BrowserStack for compatibility testing.
$ npm run build
See full license on mooyoul.mit-license.org