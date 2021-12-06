openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gi

get-intrinsic

by Jordan Harband
1.1.1 (see all)

Get and robustly cache all JS language-level intrinsics at first require time.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.8M

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-intrinsic Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

Get and robustly cache all JS language-level intrinsics at first require time.

See the syntax described in the JS spec for reference.

Example

var GetIntrinsic = require('get-intrinsic');
var assert = require('assert');

// static methods
assert.equal(GetIntrinsic('%Math.pow%'), Math.pow);
assert.equal(Math.pow(2, 3), 8);
assert.equal(GetIntrinsic('%Math.pow%')(2, 3), 8);
delete Math.pow;
assert.equal(GetIntrinsic('%Math.pow%')(2, 3), 8);

// instance methods
var arr = [1];
assert.equal(GetIntrinsic('%Array.prototype.push%'), Array.prototype.push);
assert.deepEqual(arr, [1]);

arr.push(2);
assert.deepEqual(arr, [1, 2]);

GetIntrinsic('%Array.prototype.push%').call(arr, 3);
assert.deepEqual(arr, [1, 2, 3]);

delete Array.prototype.push;
GetIntrinsic('%Array.prototype.push%').call(arr, 4);
assert.deepEqual(arr, [1, 2, 3, 4]);

// missing features
delete JSON.parse; // to simulate a real intrinsic that is missing in the environment
assert.throws(() => GetIntrinsic('%JSON.parse%'));
assert.equal(undefined, GetIntrinsic('%JSON.parse%', true));

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

Security

Please email @ljharb or see https://tidelift.com/security if you have a potential security vulnerability to report.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial