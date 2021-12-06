Get and robustly cache all JS language-level intrinsics at first require time.

See the syntax described in the JS spec for reference.

Example

var GetIntrinsic = require ( 'get-intrinsic' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); assert.equal(GetIntrinsic( '%Math.pow%' ), Math .pow); assert.equal( Math .pow( 2 , 3 ), 8 ); assert.equal(GetIntrinsic( '%Math.pow%' )( 2 , 3 ), 8 ); delete Math .pow; assert.equal(GetIntrinsic( '%Math.pow%' )( 2 , 3 ), 8 ); var arr = [ 1 ]; assert.equal(GetIntrinsic( '%Array.prototype.push%' ), Array .prototype.push); assert.deepEqual(arr, [ 1 ]); arr.push( 2 ); assert.deepEqual(arr, [ 1 , 2 ]); GetIntrinsic( '%Array.prototype.push%' ).call(arr, 3 ); assert.deepEqual(arr, [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); delete Array .prototype.push; GetIntrinsic( '%Array.prototype.push%' ).call(arr, 4 ); assert.deepEqual(arr, [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]); delete JSON .parse; assert.throws( () => GetIntrinsic( '%JSON.parse%' )); assert.equal( undefined , GetIntrinsic( '%JSON.parse%' , true ));

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install , and run npm test

Security

Please email @ljharb or see https://tidelift.com/security if you have a potential security vulnerability to report.