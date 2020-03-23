Get installation path where the given package is installed. Works for globally and locally installed packages

Table of Contents

Install

This project requires Node.js v6 and above. Use yarn v1 / npm v5 or above to install it.

$ yarn add get -installed- path

API

Review carefully the provided examples and the working tests.

Get installed path of globally or locally name package. By default it checks if name exists as directory in global-modules directory of the system. Pass opts.local to get path of name package from local directory or from opts.cwd . Returns rejected promise if module not found in global/local node_modules folder or if it exist but is not a directory.

Params

name {string} : package name

: package name opts {Object} : pass opts.local to check locally

: pass to check locally returns {Promise}: rejected promise if name not a string or is empty string

Example

const { getInstalledPath } = require ( 'get-installed-path' ) getInstalledPath( 'npm' ).then( ( path ) => { console .log(path) }) getInstalledPath( 'foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw' ).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.message) }) getInstalledPath( 'npm' , { local : true }).catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err.message) }) getInstalledPath( 'global-modules' , { local : true }).then( ( path ) => { console .log(path) }) process.chidr( 'foo-bar-baz' ) getInstalledPath( 'global-modules' , { local : true , cwd : '../' }).then( ( path ) => { console .log(path) }) getInstalledPath( 'npm' , { paths : process.mainModule.paths }).then( ( path ) => { })

Get installed path of a name package synchronous. Returns boolean when paths option is used and filepath is directory, otherwise returns a full filepath OR throws error.

Params

name {string} : package name

: package name opts {Object} : pass opts.local to check locally

: pass to check locally returns {string}: The full filepath or throw TypeError if name not a string or is empty string

Example

const { getInstalledPathSync } = require ( 'get-installed-path' ) const npmPath = getInstalledPathSync( 'npm' ) console .log(npmPath) const gmPath = getInstalledPathSync( 'global-modules' , { local : true }) console .log(gmPath)

