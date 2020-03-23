Get installation path where the given package is installed. Works for globally and locally installed packages
This project requires Node.js v6 and above. Use yarn v1 / npm v5 or above to install it.
$ yarn add get-installed-path
Get installed path of globally or locally
namepackage. By default it checks if
nameexists as directory in global-modules directory of the system. Pass
opts.localto get path of
namepackage from local directory or from
opts.cwd. Returns rejected promise if module not found in global/local
node_modulesfolder or if it exist but is not a directory.
Params
name {string}: package name
opts {Object}: pass
opts.local to check locally
returns {Promise}: rejected promise if
name not a string or is empty string
Example
const { getInstalledPath } = require('get-installed-path')
getInstalledPath('npm').then((path) => {
console.log(path)
// => '/home/charlike/.nvm/path/to/lib/node_modules/npm'
})
getInstalledPath('foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw').catch((err) => {
console.log(err.message)
// => 'module not found "foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw" in path ...'
})
getInstalledPath('npm', {
local: true
}).catch((err) => {
console.log(err.message)
// => 'module not found "foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw" in path ...'
})
getInstalledPath('global-modules', {
local: true
}).then((path) => {
console.log(path)
// => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'
})
// If you are using it for some sub-directory
// pass `opts.cwd` to be where the `node_modules`
// folder is.
process.chidr('foo-bar-baz')
getInstalledPath('global-modules', {
local: true,
cwd: '../'
}).then((path) => {
console.log(path)
// => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'
})
// When searching for the path of a package that is required
// by several other packages, its path may not be in the
// closest node_modules. In this case, to search recursively,
// you can use the following:
getInstalledPath('npm', {
paths: process.mainModule.paths
}).then((path) => {
// ...
})
// `process.mainModule` refers to the location of the current
// entry script.
Get installed path of a
namepackage synchronous. Returns
booleanwhen
pathsoption is used and filepath is directory, otherwise returns a full filepath OR throws error.
Params
name {string}: package name
opts {Object}: pass
opts.local to check locally
returns {string}: The full filepath or throw
TypeError if
name not a string or is empty string
Example
const { getInstalledPathSync } = require('get-installed-path')
const npmPath = getInstalledPathSync('npm')
console.log(npmPath)
// => '/home/charlike/.nvm/path/to/lib/node_modules/npm'
const gmPath = getInstalledPathSync('global-modules', { local: true })
console.log(gmPath)
// => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'
