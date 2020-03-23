openbase logo
gip

get-installed-path

by Charlike Mike Reagent
4.0.8 (see all)

Get locally or globally installation path of given package name.

Readme

get-installed-path

Get installation path where the given package is installed. Works for globally and locally installed packages

You might also be interested in detect-installed.

If you have any how-to kind of questions, please read Code of Conduct and join the chat room or open an issue.
You may also read the Contributing Guide. There, beside "How to contribute?", we describe everything stated by the badges.

Table of Contents

Install

This project requires Node.js v6 and above. Use yarn v1 / npm v5 or above to install it.

$ yarn add get-installed-path

API

Review carefully the provided examples and the working tests.

getInstalledPath

Get installed path of globally or locally name package. By default it checks if name exists as directory in global-modules directory of the system. Pass opts.local to get path of name package from local directory or from opts.cwd. Returns rejected promise if module not found in global/local node_modules folder or if it exist but is not a directory.

Params

  • name {string}: package name
  • opts {Object}: pass opts.local to check locally
  • returns {Promise}: rejected promise if name not a string or is empty string

Example

const { getInstalledPath } = require('get-installed-path')

getInstalledPath('npm').then((path) => {
  console.log(path)
  // => '/home/charlike/.nvm/path/to/lib/node_modules/npm'
})

getInstalledPath('foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw').catch((err) => {
  console.log(err.message)
  // => 'module not found "foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw" in path ...'
})

getInstalledPath('npm', {
  local: true
}).catch((err) => {
  console.log(err.message)
  // => 'module not found "foo-bar-barwerwlekrjw" in path ...'
})

getInstalledPath('global-modules', {
  local: true
}).then((path) => {
  console.log(path)
  // => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'
})

// If you are using it for some sub-directory
// pass `opts.cwd` to be where the `node_modules`
// folder is.
process.chidr('foo-bar-baz')
getInstalledPath('global-modules', {
  local: true,
  cwd: '../'
}).then((path) => {
  console.log(path)
  // => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'
})

// When searching for the path of a package that is required
// by several other packages, its path may not be in the
// closest node_modules. In this case, to search recursively,
// you can use the following:
getInstalledPath('npm', {
 paths: process.mainModule.paths
}).then((path) => {
 // ...
})
// `process.mainModule` refers to the location of the current
// entry script.

getInstalledPathSync

Get installed path of a name package synchronous. Returns boolean when paths option is used and filepath is directory, otherwise returns a full filepath OR throws error.

Params

  • name {string}: package name
  • opts {Object}: pass opts.local to check locally
  • returns {string}: The full filepath or throw TypeError if name not a string or is empty string

Example

const { getInstalledPathSync } = require('get-installed-path')

const npmPath = getInstalledPathSync('npm')
console.log(npmPath)
// => '/home/charlike/.nvm/path/to/lib/node_modules/npm'

const gmPath = getInstalledPathSync('global-modules', { local: true })
console.log(gmPath)
// => '~/code/get-installed-path/node_modules/global-modules'

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Please read the Contributing Guide and Code of Conduct documents for advices.

Author

License

Copyright © 2016-2017, Charlike Mike Reagent. Released under the MIT License.

This file was generated by verb-generate-readme, v0.6.0, on October 12, 2017.
Project scaffolded and managed with hela.

