Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint. (Can be used for Relay Modern.)
Note: Consider using
graphql-cliinstead for improved workflows.
npm install -g get-graphql-schema
Usage: get-graphql-schema [OPTIONS] ENDPOINT_URL > schema.graphql
Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint
(Outputs schema in IDL syntax by default)
Options:
--header, -h Add a custom header (ex. 'X-API-KEY=ABC123'), can be used multiple times
--json, -j Output in JSON format (based on introspection query)
--version, -v Print version of get-graphql-schema
Join our Slack community if you run into issues or have questions. We love talking to you!