get-graphql-schema

by prisma-labs
2.1.2 (see all)

Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint. (Can be used for Relay Modern.)

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

52K

GitHub Stars

528

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-graphql-schema

Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint. (Can be used for Relay Modern.)

Note: Consider using graphql-cli instead for improved workflows.

Install

npm install -g get-graphql-schema

Usage

  Usage: get-graphql-schema [OPTIONS] ENDPOINT_URL > schema.graphql

  Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint
  (Outputs schema in IDL syntax by default)

  Options:
    --header, -h    Add a custom header (ex. 'X-API-KEY=ABC123'), can be used multiple times
    --json, -j      Output in JSON format (based on introspection query)
    --version, -v   Print version of get-graphql-schema

Help & Community Slack Status

Join our Slack community if you run into issues or have questions. We love talking to you!

