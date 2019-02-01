Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint. (Can be used for Relay Modern.)

Note: Consider using graphql-cli instead for improved workflows.

Install

npm install -g get-graphql-schema

Usage

Usage: get-graphql-schema [OPTIONS] ENDPOINT_URL > schema.graphql Fetch and print the GraphQL schema from a GraphQL HTTP endpoint (Outputs schema in IDL syntax by default) Options: --header, -h Add a custom header (ex. 'X-API-KEY=ABC123' ), can be used multiple times --json, -j Output in JSON format (based on introspection query) --version, -v Print version of get-graphql-schema

Help & Community

Join our Slack community if you run into issues or have questions. We love talking to you!