get-graphql-from-jsonschema gets a GraphQL schema from a JSON schema.
|Category
|Status
|Version
|Dependencies
|Dev dependencies
|Build
|License
$ npm install get-graphql-from-jsonschema
First you need to add a reference to get-graphql-from-jsonschema to your application:
import { getGraphqlFromJsonSchema } from 'get-graphql-from-jsonschema';
To get a GraphQL schema from a JSON schema, call the
getGraphqlFromJsonSchema function and hand over the root name of the schema you want to convert as well as the schema itself. As a result, you get back the root GraphQL type name and, if needed, additional GraphQL type definitions:
It is discouraged to use this library without TypeScript. Not the entire json-schema specification can be translated to graphql and that is why we only support a really specific subset of json-schema. This subset is enforced at compile time using typescript types and not at run time using checks. This means using unsupported parts of json-schema can lead to silent misbehaviour in javascript.
const { typeName, typeDefinitions } = getGraphqlFromJsonSchema({
rootName: 'person',
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
firstName: { type: 'string' },
lastName: { type: 'string' },
coordinates: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
latitude: { type: 'number' },
longitude: { type: 'number' }
},
required: [ 'latitude', 'longitude' ],
additionalProperties: false
},
tags: {
type: 'array',
items: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
key: { type: 'string' },
value: { type: 'string' }
},
required: [ 'key', 'value' ],
additionalProperties: false
}
}
},
required: [ 'firstName', 'tags' ],
additionalProperties: false
}
});
console.log(typeName);
// => PersonT0
console.log(typeDefinitions);
// => [
// 'type PersonT0CoordinatesT0 {
// latitude: Float!
// longitude: Float!
// }',
// 'type PersonT0TagsT0T0 {
// key: String!
// value: String!
// }',
// 'type PersonT0 {
// firstName: String!
// lastName: String
// coordinates: PersonT0CoordinatesT0
// tags: [PersonT0TagsT0T0]!
// }'
// ]
The
T0 suffixes are due to enumerating the types in each schema. If a schema has multiple types, they are noted with increasing indexes, to differentiate them in resulting union types. This also happens with
oneOf or
anyOf constructs.
If you want to use the generated types as input types for a mutation, additionally provide the
direction option to the call to
getGraphqlFromJsonSchema and set its value to
input:
const { typeName, typeDefinitions } = getGraphqlFromJsonSchema({
rootName: 'person',
schema: {
// ...
},
direction: 'input'
});
oneOf or
anyOf to generate union types
The
oneOf and
anyOf keywords are supported with a limitation on their usage: There must be no other properties on the same level as either of them.
const { typeName, typeDefinitions } = getGraphqlFromJsonSchema({
rootName: 'foobar',
schema: {
oneOf: [
{
type: 'number'
},
{
type: 'object',
properties: {
foo: { type: 'string' },
bar: { type: 'number' }
},
required: [ 'foo' ],
additionalProperties: false
}
]
}
});
console.log(typeName);
// => Foobar
console.log(typeDefinitions);
// => [
// 'type FoobarI1T0 {
// foo: String!
// bar: Float
// }',
// 'union Foobar = Float | FoobarI1T0'
// ]
Unfortunately, it is not possible to map every aspect of a JSON schema to a GraphQL schema. When using
getGraphqlFromJsonSchema, the following limitations apply:
null type is not allowed as there is no type comparable to
null in GraphQL.
allOf is not allowed, because it is not possible to construct a GraphQl type that correctly catches the constraints of
allOf in all cases.
if,
then,
else and
format are not allowed as well.
patternProperties,
maxProperties,
minProperties,
dependencies and
propertyNames fields are not allowed. The
additionalProperties field must be set to
false because GraphQL demands precisely defined types.
$ref and
definitions properties might be able to be implemented in GraphQl they are currently NOT supported.
To run quality assurance for this module use roboter:
$ npx roboter