Get Google Fonts

Script downloading CSS file with fonts and adapt it to working in closed environment/offline. Useful for example when project must to be ran in network without connection with internet or when you make application based on projects like Electron.

Getting Started

Script can be "installed" manually by cloning ./main.js file or with NPM:

npm install get -google-fonts

Example Result

For example CSS with fonts used like this:

< link href = 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,700&subset=cyrillic' rel = 'stylesheet' >

Can be replaced with:

< link href = 'fonts/fonts.css' rel = 'stylesheet' >

Using in command line

Using in command line it's possible when script is installed as global or you know full path to cli.js file. By default NPM will prefer to install script as global and after that scripts will share file in bin directory named get-google-fonts . Then you can just to use that command anywhere.

Usage: get-google-fonts [OPTIONS] [ARGS] Options: - i, --input URL Input URL of CSS with fonts - o, --output [STRING] Output directory (Default is ./fonts) - p, --path [STRING] Path placed before every source of font in CSS (Default is ./) - c, --css [STRING] Name of CSS file (Default is fonts.css) - t, --template [STRING] Template of font filename (Default is {_family}-{weight}-{comment}{i}.{ext}) - u, --useragent STRING User-agent used at every connection - q, --quiet Don 't displays a lot of useful information - b, --base64 Save fonts inside CSS file as base64 URIs - -non-strict-ssl Force to accepts only valid SSL certificates; in some cases,such proxy or self-signed certificates should be turned off - w, --overwriting Allows overwrite existing files - -print-options Shows result options object without performing any action - s, --simulate Simulation; No file will be saved - h, --help Display help and usage details

To get a result like in Example, just enter the command in the folder with the HTML file:

get -google-fonts -i "https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,700&subset=cyrillic"

Using in code

Get-google-fonts can be required as module.

const GetGoogleFonts = require ( 'get-google-fonts' );

To get result like in Example, just create object and run download method.

new GetGoogleFonts().download( 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,700&subset=cyrillic' )

There are three useful methods in all module.

Constructor

Parameters:

config Allows you to preconfigure all downloads done by this object. See more... [optional]

Example:

let ggf_ttf = new GetGoogleFonts({ userAgent : 'Wget/1.18' }) let ggf_defaults = new GetGoogleFonts()

download

Parameters:

url URL to CSS as fonts object or plain string. Can be an array of arguments witch will be passed through GetGoogleFonts.constructUrl().

URL to CSS as fonts object or plain string. Can be an array of arguments witch will be passed through GetGoogleFonts.constructUrl(). config Allows you to configure this one downloads. See more... [optional]

Example:

ggf.download([ { Roboto : [ 400 , 700 ] }, [ 'cyrillic' ] ]).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ) }).catch( () => { console .log( 'Whoops!' ) }) ggf.download( 'https://fonts.googleapis.com/css?family=Roboto:400,700&subset=cyrillic' , { userAgent : 'Wget/1.18' }).then( () => { console .log( 'Done!' ) }).catch( () => { console .log( 'Whoops!' ) })

constructUrl

Generate URL of Google Fonts using given parameters.

Parameters:

families Object of fonts names and weights

Object of fonts names and weights subsets Array of subsets

Example:

GetGoogleFonts.constructUrl( { Roboto : [ '400' , 700 ], 'Roboto' : [ 400 , '700i' ], 'Alegreya Sans SC' : [ 300 ] }, [ 'cyrillic' ] )

Config object

Objects will be considered as follows: Download config > GetGoogleFonts object config > Default config

{ outputDir : './fonts' , path : './' , template : '{_family}-{weight}-{comment}{i}.{ext}' , cssFile : 'fonts.css' , userAgent : 'Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 ' + '(KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/57.0.2987.133 Safari/537.36' , base64 : false , strictSSL : true , overwriting : false , verbose : false , simulate : false }

Template

Following variables can be used in the template:

{comment} Text from comment placed before @font-face. Google place there name of subset e.g. latin

Text from comment placed before @font-face. Google place there name of subset e.g. latin {family} Font-family e.g. Source Sans Pro

Font-family e.g. Source Sans Pro {_family} Font-family (whitespace will be replaced with underscore) e.g. Source_Sans_Pro

Font-family (whitespace will be replaced with underscore) e.g. Source_Sans_Pro {weight} Font-weight e.g. 400

Font-weight e.g. 400 {filename} Name of original file e.g. ODelI1aHBYDBqgeIAH2zlC2Q8seG17bfDXYR_jUsrzg

Name of original file e.g. ODelI1aHBYDBqgeIAH2zlC2Q8seG17bfDXYR_jUsrzg {ext} Original extension e.g. woff2

Original extension e.g. woff2 {i} A number that is incremented one by one each time a font file is added. Useful to preserve the uniqueness of font names in case you are not sure if the previous variables are enough. It starts from 1.

License

This project is licensed under the Apache-2.0 License - see the LICENSE.md file for details