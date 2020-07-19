Get arguments of a function, useful for and used in dependency injectors. Works for regular functions, generator functions and arrow functions.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i function -arguments

Important: for more advanced stuff please use parse-function, don't suggest features or complex bugs.

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

const functionArguments = require ( 'function-arguments' )

API

Get function arguments names.

Params

fn {Function} : Function from which to get arguments names.

: Function from which to get arguments names. returns {Array}

Example

var fnArgs = require ( 'function-arguments' ) console .log(fnArgs( function ( a, b, c ) {})) console .log(fnArgs( function named ( a , b, c ) {})) console .log(fnArgs( a => {})) console .log(fnArgs( ( a, b ) => {})) console .log(fnArgs( function * ( a ,b, c ) {})) console .log(fnArgs( function * named ( a ,b, c ) {}))

As it works for ES2015, it also works if you use comments in weird places.

console .log(fnArgs( function /* something may */ ( // go, go, /* wrong, */ here // (when, using, comments ) {} ) { return 1 }))

