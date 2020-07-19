Get arguments of a function, useful for and used in dependency injectors. Works for regular functions, generator functions and arrow functions.
Install with npm
$ npm i function-arguments --save
Important: for more advanced stuff please use parse-function, don't suggest features or complex bugs.
For more use-cases see the tests
const functionArguments = require('function-arguments')
Get function arguments names.
Params
fn {Function}: Function from which to get arguments names.
returns {Array}
Example
var fnArgs = require('function-arguments')
console.log(fnArgs(function (a, b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
console.log(fnArgs(function named (a , b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
console.log(fnArgs(a => {})) // => [ 'a' ]
console.log(fnArgs((a, b) => {})) // => [ 'a', 'b' ]
console.log(fnArgs(function * (a ,b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
console.log(fnArgs(function * named (a ,b, c) {})) // => [ 'a', 'b', 'c' ]
As it works for ES2015, it also works if you use comments in weird places.
console.log(fnArgs(function /* something may */ (
// go,
go,
/* wrong, */
here
// (when, using, comments) {}
) { return 1 })) // => [ 'go', 'here' ]
