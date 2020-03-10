Gets form data - or data for a named form field - via
form.elements.
Data is retrieved in a format similar to request parameters which would be sent if the form was submitted, so this module is suitable for extracting form data on the client side for projects which implement isomorphic handling of form submission.
npm install get-form-data
Browser bundles area available, which export a global
getFormData function.
To get data for an entire form, use the
getFormData() function:
<form id="productForm">
...
<label>Product:</label>
<select name="product">
<option value="1" selected>T-shirt</option>
<option value="2">Hat</option>
<option value="3">Shoes</option>
</select>
<label>Quantity:</label>
<input type="number" name="quantity" min="0" step="1" value="9">
<label>Express shipping</label>
<p>Do you want to use <a href="/shipping#express">Express Shipping</a>?</p>
<div class="radios">
<label><input type="radio" name="shipping" value="express" checked> Yes</label>
<label><input type="radio" name="shipping" value="regular"> No</label>
</div>
<label>Terms of Service:</label>
<p>I have read and agree to the <a href="/">Terms of Service</a>.</p>
<label class="checkbox"><input type="checkbox" name="tos" checked> Yes</label>
...
</form>
let form = document.querySelector('#productForm')
let data = getFormData(form)
console.log(JSON.stringify(data))
{"product": "1", "quantity": "9", "shipping": "express", "tos": true}
To get data for individual form fields (which may contain multiple form inputs with the same name), use the
getFieldData() function, which is exposed as a property of
getFormData:
<form id="tshirtForm">
...
<label>Sizes:</label>
<div class="checkboxes">
<label><input type="checkbox" name="sizes" value="S"> S</label>
<label><input type="checkbox" name="sizes" value="M" checked> M</label>
<label><input type="checkbox" name="sizes" value="L" checked> L</label>
</div>
...
</form>
let form = document.querySelector('#tshirtForm')
let sizes = getFormData.getFieldData(form, 'sizes')
console.log(JSON.stringify(sizes))
["M", "L"]
To trim user input, pass a
trim: true option to
getFormData() or
getFieldData():
<form id="signupForm">
...
<label>Username:</label>
<input type="text" name="username" value="AzureDiamond ">
<label>Password:</label>
<input type="password" name="password" value=" hunter2 ">
...
</form>
let form = document.querySelector('#signupForm')
let data = getFormData(form, {trim: true})
console.log(JSON.stringify(data))
{"username": "AzureDiamond", "password": "hunter2"}
Disabled inputs are ignored by default; to include their data, pass an
includeDisabled: true option to
getFormData() or
getFieldData().
let data = getFormData(form, {includeDisabled: true})
Where possible, data extracted from
<input type="file"> will be native
File objects.
If the
.files property is not available, the
.value property will be used to provide data instead.
getFormData(form: HTMLFormElement[, options: Object])
Extracts data from a
<form>'s
.elements collection - in order to use
.elements, form inputs must have
name or
id attributes. Since multiple inputs can't have the same
id and a
name allows an input to qualify as a successful control for form submission,
name attributes are preferred and will be given priority if both are present.
The following options can be configured:
trim: Boolean (default:
false) - if
true, leading and trailing whitespace will be trimmed from user input in text entry form inputs.
includeDisabled: Boolean (default:
false) - if
true, disabled inputs will not be ignored.
Object<string, boolean | string | string[] | File | File[]>
Properties in the returned data object are mostly consistent with what would have been sent as request parameters if the form had been submitted:
'' if they are empty.
value attribute will be used.
multiple) will only contribute a value if they have at least one value to submit. Their values will always be held in an
Array, even if there is only one.
Exceptions to this are:
value attribute, its value will be
true. Normally it would default to
'on' when submitted, but this isn't as useful a default on the client.
getFieldData(form: HTMLFormElement, fieldName: String[, options: Object])
getFieldData()is a named export when using ES modules, otherwise it's also available as
getFormData.getFieldData()
Extracts data for a named field from a
<form>'s
.elements collection.
Options are as documented for
getFormData.
null | boolean | string | string[] | File | File[]
This function is used by
getFormData(), so the documentation for individual return values above also applies.
null will be returned if the field is non-existent, disabled, or shouldn't contribute a value (e.g. unchecked checkboxes, multiple selects with no selections, file inputs with no selections).