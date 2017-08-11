Get the cursor's current position in your terminal.

Install

$ npm install get - cursor -position

Usage

Async:

var getCursorPosition = require ( 'get-cursor-position' ); getCursorPosition.async( function ( pos ) { console .log( 'row: ' + pos.row); console .log( 'col: ' + pos.col); });

Sync:

var getCursorPosition = require ( 'get-cursor-position' ); var pos = getCursorPosition.sync(); console .log( 'row: ' + pos.row); console .log( 'col: ' + pos.col);

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.