gcp

get-cursor-position

by 问崖
1.0.5 (see all)

🐾 Get the cursor's current position in your terminal.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

162

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

get-cursor-position

Get the cursor's current position in your terminal.

MIT License Package Quality

Install

$ npm install get-cursor-position --save

Usage

Async:


var getCursorPosition = require('get-cursor-position');

getCursorPosition.async(function(pos) {
    console.log('row: ' + pos.row);
    console.log('col: ' + pos.col);
});

Sync:

var getCursorPosition = require('get-cursor-position');
var pos = getCursorPosition.sync();
console.log('row: ' + pos.row);
console.log('col: ' + pos.col);

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are highly welcome.

For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

