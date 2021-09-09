A micro-library for collecting stylesheet data from link and style nodes.

Features

Collects CSS data from <link> and <style> nodes

and nodes Collects static Node.textContent or live CSS Object Model (CSSOM) data

Returns CSS data as a concatenated string and a DOM-ordered array of strings

Allows document, iframe, and shadow DOM traversal

Handles @import rules

rules Handles absolute and relative URLs

Inspect, modify and/or filter CSS data from each node

Modify XHR object before each request

UMD and ES6 modules available

Compatible with modern and legacy browsers (IE9+)

Lightweight (less than 1.5k min+gzip) and dependency-free

Installation

NPM:

npm install get-css-data --save

import getCssData from 'get-css-data' ; getCssData({ onComplete : function ( cssText, cssArray, nodeArray ) { } });

Git:

git clone https://github.com/jhildenbiddle/get-css-data.git

CDN (jsdelivr.com shown, also on unpkg.com):

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-css-data@2" > </ script > < script > getCssData({ onComplete: function (cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) { } }); </ script >

< script type = "module" > import getCssData from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-css-data@2/dist/get-css-data.esm.min.js' ; getCssData({ onComplete(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) { } }); </ script >

Example

HTML:

< head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "style1.css" > < style > @ import "style2.css" ; p { color : blue; } </ style > </ head >

CSS:

p { color : red; }

p { color : green; }

JavaScript (see Options for details)

getCssData({ onComplete : function ( cssText, cssArray, nodeArray ) { console .log(cssText); console .log(cssArray); console .log(nodeArray); } });

Options

Example

getCssData({ rootElement : document , include : 'link[rel=stylesheet],style' , exclude : '' , filter : '' , skipDisabled : true , useCSSOM : false , onBeforeSend : function ( xhr, node, url ) { }, onSuccess : function ( cssText, node, url ) { }, onError : function ( xhr, node, url ) { }, onComplete : function ( cssText, cssArray, nodeArray ) { } });

Type: object

Default: document

Root element to traverse for <link> and <style> nodes.

Examples

getCssData({ rootElement : document }); getCssData({ rootElement : (myIframe.contentDocument || myIframe.contentWindow.document) }); getCssData({ rootElement : myElement.shadowRoot });

Type: string

Default: "link[rel=stylesheet],style"

CSS selector matching <link> and <style> nodes to collect data from. The default value includes all style and link nodes.

Example

getCssData({ include : 'link[rel=stylesheet]:not([href*=bootstrap])' , });

Type: string

CSS selector matching <link> and <style> nodes to exclude from those matched by options.include.

Example

getCssData({ exclude : '[href*=bootstrap]' , });

Type: object

Regular expression used to filter node CSS data. Each block of CSS data is tested against the filter, and only matching data is processed.

Example

getCssData({ filter : /\.myclass/ , });

Type: boolean

Default: true

Determines if disabled stylesheets will be skipped while collecting CSS data.

Example

getCssData({ skipDisabled : true });

Type: boolean

Default: false

Determines how CSS data will be collected from <style> nodes.

When false , static CSS data is collected by reading each node's textContent value. This method is fast, but the data collected will not reflect changes made using the deleteRule() or insertRule() methods. When true , live CSS data is collected by iterating over each node's CSSRuleList and concatenating all CSSRule.cssText values into a single string. This method is slower, but the data collected accurately reflects all changes made to the stylesheet.

Keep in mind that browsers often drop unrecognized selectors, properties, and values when parsing static CSS. For example, Chrome/Safari will drop declarations with Mozilla's -moz- prefix, while Firefox will drop declarations with Chrome/Safari's -webkit prefix . This means that data collected when this options is set to true will likely vary between browsers and differ from the static CSS collected when it is set to false .

Example

getCssData({ useCSSOM : false });

Type: function

Arguments: xhr : The XHR object containing details of the request node : The source node object reference url : The source URL string ( <link> href or @import url)



Callback before each XMLHttpRequest (XHR) is sent. Allows modifying the XML object by setting properties, calling methods, or adding event handlers.

Example

getCssData({ onBeforeSend : function ( xhr, node, url ) { if ( /some-domain.com/ .test(url)) { xhr.withCredentials = true ; xhr.setRequestHeader( "foo" , "1" ); xhr.setRequestHeader( "bar" , "2" ); } } });

Type: function

Arguments: cssText : A string of CSS text from node and url node : The source node object reference url : The source URL string ( <link> href, @import url, or page url for <style> data)



Callback after CSS data has been collected from each node. Allows modifying the CSS data before it is added to the final output by returning any string value or skipping the CSS data by returning false or an empty string ( "" ).

Note that the order in which <link> and @import CSS data is "successfully" collected (thereby triggering this callback) is not guaranteed as these requests are asynchronous. To access CSS data in DOM order, use the cssArray argument passed to the options.oncomplete callback.

Example

getCssData({ onSuccess : function ( cssText, node, url ) { const newCssText = cssText.replace( /color:\s*red\s;/g , 'color: blue;' ); return newCssText; } });

Type: function

Arguments: xhr : The XHR object containing details of the request node : The source node object reference url : The source URL string ( <link> href or @import url)



Callback after <link> or @import request has failed or when xhr.responseText appears to be HTML instead of CSS.

Example

getCssData({ onError : function ( xhr, node, url ) { console .log(xhr.status); console .log(xhr.statusText); } });

Type: function

Arguments: cssText : A string of concatenated CSS text from all nodes in DOM order. cssArray : An array of per-node CSS text in DOM order. The node containing each CSS text block is available at the same nodeArray index. nodeArray : An array of processed <style> and <link> nodes in DOM order. The CSS text for each node is available at the same cssArray index.



Callback after CSS data has been collected from all nodes.

Example

getCssData({ onComplete : function ( cssText, cssArray, nodeArray ) { } });

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.

Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)