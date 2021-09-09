A micro-library for collecting stylesheet data from link and style nodes.
<link> and
<style> nodes
@import rules
NPM:
npm install get-css-data --save
// file.js
import getCssData from 'get-css-data';
getCssData({
onComplete: function(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
// Do stuff...
}
});
Git:
git clone https://github.com/jhildenbiddle/get-css-data.git
CDN (jsdelivr.com shown, also on unpkg.com):
<!-- ES5 (latest v2.x.x) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-css-data@2"></script>
<script>
getCssData({
onComplete: function(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
// Do stuff...
}
});
</script>
<!-- ES6 module (latest v2.x.x) -->
<script type="module">
import getCssData from 'https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/get-css-data@2/dist/get-css-data.esm.min.js';
getCssData({
onComplete(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
// Do stuff...
}
});
</script>
HTML:
<!-- file.html -->
<head>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="style1.css">
<style>
@import "style2.css";
p { color: blue; }
</style>
</head>
CSS:
/* style1.css */
p { color: red; }
/* style2.css */
p { color: green; }
JavaScript (see Options for details)
getCssData({
onComplete: function(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
console.log(cssText); // 1
console.log(cssArray); // 2
console.log(nodeArray); // 3
}
});
// 1 => 'p { color: red; } p { color: green; } p { color: blue; }'
// 2 => ['p { color: red; }', 'p { color: green; } p { color: blue; }']
// 3 => [<linkElement>, <styleElement>]
Example
// Default values shown
getCssData({
rootElement : document,
include : 'link[rel=stylesheet],style',
exclude : '',
filter : '',
skipDisabled: true,
useCSSOM : false,
onBeforeSend: function(xhr, node, url) {
// ...
},
onSuccess: function(cssText, node, url) {
// ...
},
onError: function(xhr, node, url) {
// ...
},
onComplete: function(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
// ...
}
});
object
document
Root element to traverse for
<link> and
<style> nodes.
Examples
// Document
getCssData({
rootElement: document // default
});
// Iframe (must be same domain with content loaded)
getCssData({
rootElement: (myIframe.contentDocument || myIframe.contentWindow.document)
});
// Shadow DOM
getCssData({
rootElement: myElement.shadowRoot
});
string
"link[rel=stylesheet],style"
CSS selector matching
<link> and
<style> nodes to collect data from. The default value includes all style and link nodes.
Example
getCssData({
// Include only <link rel="stylesheet"> nodes
// with an href that does not contains "bootstrap"
include: 'link[rel=stylesheet]:not([href*=bootstrap])',
});
string
CSS selector matching
<link> and
<style> nodes to exclude from those matched by options.include.
Example
getCssData({
// Of matched `include` nodes, exclude any node
// with an href that contains "bootstrap"
exclude: '[href*=bootstrap]',
});
object
Regular expression used to filter node CSS data. Each block of CSS data is tested against the filter, and only matching data is processed.
Example
getCssData({
// Test each block of CSS for the existence
// of ".myclass". If found, process the CSS.
// If not, ignore the CSS.
filter: /\.myclass/,
});
boolean
true
Determines if disabled stylesheets will be skipped while collecting CSS data.
Example
getCssData({
skipDisabled: true // default
});
boolean
false
Determines how CSS data will be collected from
<style> nodes.
When
false, static CSS data is collected by reading each node's textContent value. This method is fast, but the data collected will not reflect changes made using the
deleteRule() or
insertRule() methods. When
true, live CSS data is collected by iterating over each node's
CSSRuleList and concatenating all
CSSRule.cssText values into a single string. This method is slower, but the data collected accurately reflects all changes made to the stylesheet.
Keep in mind that browsers often drop unrecognized selectors, properties, and values when parsing static CSS. For example, Chrome/Safari will drop declarations with Mozilla's
-moz- prefix, while Firefox will drop declarations with Chrome/Safari's
-webkit prefix . This means that data collected when this options is set to
true will likely vary between browsers and differ from the static CSS collected when it is set to
false.
Example
getCssData({
useCSSOM: false // default
});
function
object containing details of the request
object reference
string (
<link> href or
@import url)
Callback before each XMLHttpRequest (XHR) is sent. Allows modifying the XML object by setting properties, calling methods, or adding event handlers.
Example
getCssData({
onBeforeSend: function(xhr, node, url) {
// Domain-specific XHR settings
if (/some-domain.com/.test(url)) {
xhr.withCredentials = true;
xhr.setRequestHeader("foo", "1");
xhr.setRequestHeader("bar", "2");
}
}
});
function
string of CSS text from
node and
url
object reference
string (
<link> href,
@import url, or page url for
<style> data)
Callback after CSS data has been collected from each node. Allows modifying the CSS data before it is added to the final output by returning any
string value or skipping the CSS data by returning
false or an empty string (
"").
Note that the order in which
<link> and
@import CSS data is "successfully" collected (thereby triggering this callback) is not guaranteed as these requests are asynchronous. To access CSS data in DOM order, use the
cssArray argument passed to the options.oncomplete callback.
Example
getCssData({
onSuccess: function(cssText, node, url) {
// Replace all instances of "color: red" with "color: blue"
const newCssText = cssText.replace(/color:\s*red\s;/g, 'color: blue;');
return newCssText;
}
});
function
object containing details of the request
object reference
string (
<link> href or
@import url)
Callback after
<link> or
@import request has failed or when
xhr.responseText appears to be HTML instead of CSS.
Example
getCssData({
onError: function(xhr, node, url) {
console.log(xhr.status); // 1
console.log(xhr.statusText); // 2
}
});
// 1 => '404'
// 2 => 'Not Found'
function
string of concatenated CSS text from all nodes in DOM order.
array of per-node CSS text in DOM order. The node containing each CSS text block is available at the same nodeArray index.
array of processed
<style> and
<link> nodes in DOM order. The CSS text for each node is available at the same cssArray index.
Callback after CSS data has been collected from all nodes.
Example
getCssData({
onComplete: function(cssText, cssArray, nodeArray) {
// ...
}
});
This project is licensed under the MIT License. See the LICENSE for details.
Copyright (c) John Hildenbiddle (@jhildenbiddle)