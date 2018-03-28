Node module to get CSS from a URL.

Returns a promise for an object with details about a document's CSS, used in http://cssstats.com.

Installation

npm i --save get-css

For the CLI

npm i -g get-css

Usage

var getCss = require ( 'get-css' ) var options = { timeout : 5000 } getCss( 'http://github.com' , options) .then( function ( response ) { console .log(response) }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .error(error) })

Using the CLI

npm i -g get-css getcss google .com > google .css

Response

An array of objects base on rel=stylesheet links found in the document.

Each object has the following:

link - the value from the href attribute for each link tag

- the value from the attribute for each link tag url - an absolute url representation of the link

- an absolute url representation of the link css - the contents of the file in the link

- the contents of the file in the link imports - an array of urls for @import rules

styles

An array of contents from style tags found in the document.

css

A concatenated string of all css found in links and styles

pageTitle

The contents of the title tag in the document.

Options

timeout

An integer to reflect the timeout for the request. Default: 5000

ignoreCerts

A boolean to determine whether invalid certificates are ignored. Default: false

verbose

A boolean to determine whether errors should be console.log ged. Default: false

License

MIT

Contributing