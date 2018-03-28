openbase logo
Readme

get-css Build Status

Node module to get CSS from a URL.

Returns a promise for an object with details about a document's CSS, used in http://cssstats.com.

Installation

npm i --save get-css

For the CLI

npm i -g get-css

Usage

var getCss = require('get-css')

var options = {
  timeout: 5000
}

getCss('http://github.com', options)
  .then(function(response) {
    console.log(response)
  })
  .catch(function(error) {
    console.error(error)
  })

Using the CLI

npm i -g get-css
getcss google.com > google.css

Response

An array of objects base on rel=stylesheet links found in the document.

Each object has the following:

  • link - the value from the href attribute for each link tag
  • url - an absolute url representation of the link
  • css - the contents of the file in the link
  • imports - an array of urls for @import rules

styles

An array of contents from style tags found in the document.

css

A concatenated string of all css found in links and styles

pageTitle

The contents of the title tag in the document.

Options

timeout

An integer to reflect the timeout for the request. Default: 5000

ignoreCerts

A boolean to determine whether invalid certificates are ignored. Default: false

verbose

A boolean to determine whether errors should be console.logged. Default: false

License

MIT

Contributing

  1. Fork it
  2. Create your feature branch (git checkout -b my-new-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -am 'Add some feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin my-new-feature)
  5. Create new Pull Request

