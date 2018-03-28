Node module to get CSS from a URL.
Returns a promise for an object with details about a document's CSS, used in http://cssstats.com.
npm i --save get-css
For the CLI
npm i -g get-css
var getCss = require('get-css')
var options = {
timeout: 5000
}
getCss('http://github.com', options)
.then(function(response) {
console.log(response)
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.error(error)
})
getcss google.com > google.css
links
An array of objects base on
rel=stylesheet links found in the document.
Each object has the following:
link - the value from the
href attribute for each link tag
url - an absolute url representation of the link
css - the contents of the file in the link
imports - an array of urls for
@import rules
styles
An array of contents from
style tags found in the document.
css
A concatenated string of all css found in links and styles
pageTitle
The contents of the
title tag in the document.
timeout
An integer to reflect the timeout for the request. Default:
5000
ignoreCerts
A boolean to determine whether invalid certificates are ignored. Default:
false
verbose
A boolean to determine whether errors should be
console.logged. Default:
false
MIT
