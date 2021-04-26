Get the contrast ratio and WCAG score for two colors based on W3C Accessibility Standards. It handles rgb, rgba, hex, hsl, hsla, and named CSS colors.

Installation

npm i # yarn add get -contrast

Usage

const contrast = require ( "get-contrast" ); contrast.ratio( "#fafafa" , "rgba(0,0,0,.75)" ); contrast.score( "#fafafa" , "rgba(0,0,0,.75)" ); contrast.isAccessible( "#fafafa" , "rgba(0,0,0,.75)" ); contrast.isAccessible( "#fafafa" , "#fff" ); contrast.score( "rebeccapurple" , "tomato" );

Options

ignoreAlpha (default: false ) - Don't raise an error when transparent values are passed ( rgba(0, 0, 0, 0) )

contrast.score( "rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)" , "rgba(255, 255, 255, 0)" , { ignoreAlpha : true , });

CLI

This module includes a command line interface contrast .

$ npm i get-contrast -g $ contrast "#000" "#fff" Ratio: 21 Score: AAA $ contrast white Ratio: 1 Score: F The contrast is not accessible. $ contrast "#ff0" "#fff" && ./deploy.sh Ratio: 1.0738392309265699 Score: F The contrast is not accessible.

License

MIT

Contributing