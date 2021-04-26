Get the contrast ratio and WCAG score for two colors based on W3C Accessibility Standards. It handles rgb, rgba, hex, hsl, hsla, and named CSS colors.
npm i --save get-contrast
# yarn add get-contrast
const contrast = require("get-contrast");
contrast.ratio("#fafafa", "rgba(0,0,0,.75)"); // => 10
contrast.score("#fafafa", "rgba(0,0,0,.75)"); // => 'AAA'
contrast.isAccessible("#fafafa", "rgba(0,0,0,.75)"); // => true
contrast.isAccessible("#fafafa", "#fff"); // => false
contrast.score("rebeccapurple", "tomato"); // => 'F'
ignoreAlpha (default:
false) - Don't raise an error when transparent values are passed (
rgba(0, 0, 0, 0))
contrast.score("rgba(0, 0, 0, 0)", "rgba(255, 255, 255, 0)", {
ignoreAlpha: true,
}); // => 'AAA'
This module includes a command line interface
contrast.
$ npm i get-contrast -g
$ contrast "#000" "#fff"
Ratio: 21
Score: AAA
# The second parameter defaults to #fff
$ contrast white
Ratio: 1
Score: F
The contrast is not accessible.
# Contrast will exit with an error code, when the values are not accessible.
$ contrast "#ff0" "#fff" && ./deploy.sh
Ratio: 1.0738392309265699
Score: F
The contrast is not accessible.
Uses the following packages:
Inspired by:
MIT
git checkout -b my-new-feature)
git commit -am 'Add some feature')
git push origin my-new-feature)
Authored by John Otander (@4lpine).