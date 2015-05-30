Extract javascript comments on per character basis. Comment object compatible with
acorn-extract-commentsand Esprima format.
Notice: It extracts only first level block comments, not include nested comments.
npm i get-comments --save
npm test
For more use-cases see the tests
<input> {String} string to extract from
[resType] {Boolean} if true, will return array, otherwise object
return {Array|Object}
Example
var getComments = require('get-comments');
var input = fs.readFileSync('./fixture.js', 'utf8')
var comments = getComments(input, true)
//=>
// [ {
// "start": 249,
// "end": 1353,
// "type": "Block",
// "loc": {
// "start": {
// "line": 12,
// "column": 0
// },
// "end": {
// "line": 48,
// "column": 3
// }
// },
// "value": "*\n * > Filtering incoming request ...",
// "api": true,
// "after": "module.exports = function koaIpFilter (options) {"
// }, {
// "start": 2187,
// "end": 2267,
// "type": "Block",
// "loc": {
// "start": {
// "line": 82,
// "column": 0
// },
// "end": {
// "line": 87,
// "column": 3
// }
// },
// "value": "*\n * abcd description\n *\n * @name koaIpFilter\n * @param {Object} `options`\n ",
// "api": false,
// "after": "exports.data = function () {"
// } ]
