Extract javascript comments on per character basis. Comment object compatible with acorn-extract-comments and Esprima format.

Notice: It extracts only first level block comments, not include nested comments.

Install

npm i get -comments npm test

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

<input> {String} string to extract from

string to extract from [resType] {Boolean} if true, will return array, otherwise object

if true, will return array, otherwise object return {Array|Object}

Example

var getComments = require ( 'get-comments' ); var input = fs.readFileSync( './fixture.js' , 'utf8' ) var comments = getComments(input, true )

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

But before doing anything, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines.