openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gc

get-comments

by Charlike Mike Reagent
1.0.1 (see all)

🍃 Extract comments using @LimonJS. Comment object compatible with `acorn-extract-comments` and Esprima format. See also

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.7K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

get-comments npmjs.com The MIT License

Extract javascript comments on per character basis. Comment object compatible with acorn-extract-comments and Esprima format.

Notice: It extracts only first level block comments, not include nested comments.

code climate standard code style travis build status coverage status dependency status

Install

npm i get-comments --save
npm test

Usage

For more use-cases see the tests

  • <input> {String} string to extract from
  • [resType] {Boolean} if true, will return array, otherwise object
  • return {Array|Object}

Example

var getComments = require('get-comments');

var input = fs.readFileSync('./fixture.js', 'utf8')
var comments = getComments(input, true)
//=>
// [ {
//   "start": 249,
//   "end": 1353,
//   "type": "Block",
//   "loc": {
//     "start": {
//       "line": 12,
//       "column": 0
//     },
//     "end": {
//       "line": 48,
//       "column": 3
//     }
//   },
//   "value": "*\n * > Filtering incoming request ...",
//   "api": true,
//   "after": "module.exports = function koaIpFilter (options) {"
// }, {
//   "start": 2187,
//   "end": 2267,
//   "type": "Block",
//   "loc": {
//     "start": {
//       "line": 82,
//       "column": 0
//     },
//     "end": {
//       "line": 87,
//       "column": 3
//     }
//   },
//   "value": "*\n * abcd description\n *\n * @name koaIpFilter\n * @param {Object} `options`\n ",
//   "api": false,
//   "after": "exports.data = function () {"
// } ]

See also

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
But before doing anything, please read the CONTRIBUTING.md guidelines.

Charlike Make Reagent new message to charlike freenode #charlike

tunnckocore.tk keybase tunnckocore tunnckoCore npm tunnckoCore twitter tunnckoCore github

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial