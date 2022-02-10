Get the current package's binary path (using the package.json bin field).

This is useful when testing a package's binary. Using get-bin-path (as opposed to hard-coding the path to the binary):

validates that the package.json bin field is correctly setup.

field is correctly setup. decouples the binary path from the tests, which allows moving the file without rewriting the tests.

Examples

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path' const binPath = getBinPathSync()

import test from 'ava' import execa from 'execa' import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path' test( 'Binary file should return "true"' , async (t) => { const binPath = await getBinPath() const { stdout } = await execa(binPath) t.is(stdout, 'true' ) })

Install

npm install get -bin- path

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require() .

Usage

This returns the current package's binary absolute path:

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path' const binPath = getBinPathSync()

This can be either synchronous or asynchronous:

import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path' const asyncFunc = async () => { const binPath = await getBinPath() }

If there are several binaries, you can choose between them:

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path' const binPath = getBinPathSync({ name : 'binary-name' })

The current directory can be overridden (for example with monorepos):

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path' const binPath = getBinPathSync({ cwd : '/currentDirectory' })

When no package.json or binary can be found, undefined is returned instead.

options : object \ Returns: string | undefined

options : object \ Returns: Promise<string | undefined>

options

Type: object

Type: string \ Default: package.json name property

Name of the binary. Only needs to be specified when the package exports several binaries.

Type: string \ Default: Current directory

Override the current directory, which is used when retrieving the package.json .

This is useful when using monorepos.

See also

execa : process execution for humans

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to our wonderful contributors: