openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gbp

get-bin-path

by ehmicky
6.1.0 (see all)

Get the current package's binary path

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.6K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Codecov Build Node Twitter Medium

Get the current package's binary path (using the package.json bin field).

This is useful when testing a package's binary. Using get-bin-path (as opposed to hard-coding the path to the binary):

  • validates that the package.json bin field is correctly setup.
  • decouples the binary path from the tests, which allows moving the file without rewriting the tests.

Examples

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'

// `binPath` is the absolute path to the current package's binary
const binPath = getBinPathSync()

// Test runner
import test from 'ava'
// Library to execute child processes / commands
import execa from 'execa'
import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path'

test('Binary file should return "true"', async (t) => {
  const binPath = await getBinPath()
  const { stdout } = await execa(binPath)
  t.is(stdout, 'true')
})

Install

npm install get-bin-path

This package is an ES module and must be loaded using an import or import() statement, not require().

Usage

This returns the current package's binary absolute path:

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'

const binPath = getBinPathSync()

This can be either synchronous or asynchronous:

import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path'

const asyncFunc = async () => {
  const binPath = await getBinPath()
}

If there are several binaries, you can choose between them:

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'

const binPath = getBinPathSync({ name: 'binary-name' })

The current directory can be overridden (for example with monorepos):

import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'

const binPath = getBinPathSync({ cwd: '/currentDirectory' })

When no package.json or binary can be found, undefined is returned instead.

getBinPathSync(options?)

options: object\ Returns: string | undefined

getBinPath(options?)

options: object\ Returns: Promise<string | undefined>

options

Type: object

options.name

Type: string\ Default: package.json name property

Name of the binary. Only needs to be specified when the package exports several binaries.

options.cwd

Type: string\ Default: Current directory

Override the current directory, which is used when retrieving the package.json.

This is useful when using monorepos.

See also

  • execa: process execution for humans

Support

For any question, don't hesitate to submit an issue on GitHub.

Everyone is welcome regardless of personal background. We enforce a Code of conduct in order to promote a positive and inclusive environment.

Contributing

This project was made with ❤️. The simplest way to give back is by starring and sharing it online.

If the documentation is unclear or has a typo, please click on the page's Edit button (pencil icon) and suggest a correction.

If you would like to help us fix a bug or add a new feature, please check our guidelines. Pull requests are welcome!

Thanks go to our wonderful contributors:


ehmicky
💻 🎨 🤔 📖
Daniel Stockman
💻
Kabir Baidhya
💻

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial