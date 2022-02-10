Get the current package's binary path (using the
package.json
bin field).
This is useful when testing a package's binary. Using
get-bin-path (as opposed
to hard-coding the path to the binary):
package.json
bin field is correctly setup.
import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'
// `binPath` is the absolute path to the current package's binary
const binPath = getBinPathSync()
// Test runner
import test from 'ava'
// Library to execute child processes / commands
import execa from 'execa'
import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path'
test('Binary file should return "true"', async (t) => {
const binPath = await getBinPath()
const { stdout } = await execa(binPath)
t.is(stdout, 'true')
})
npm install get-bin-path
This package is an ES module and must be loaded using
an
import or
import() statement,
not
require().
This returns the current package's binary absolute path:
import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'
const binPath = getBinPathSync()
This can be either synchronous or asynchronous:
import { getBinPath } from 'get-bin-path'
const asyncFunc = async () => {
const binPath = await getBinPath()
}
If there are several binaries, you can choose between them:
import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'
const binPath = getBinPathSync({ name: 'binary-name' })
The current directory can be overridden (for example with monorepos):
import { getBinPathSync } from 'get-bin-path'
const binPath = getBinPathSync({ cwd: '/currentDirectory' })
When no
package.json or binary can be found,
undefined is returned instead.
options:
object\
Returns:
string | undefined
options:
object\
Returns:
Promise<string | undefined>
Type:
object
Type:
string\
Default:
package.json
name property
Name of the binary. Only needs to be specified when the package exports several binaries.
Type:
string\
Default: Current directory
Override the current directory, which is used when retrieving the
package.json.
This is useful when using monorepos.
