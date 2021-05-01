openbase logo
gat

get-artist-title

by Renée Kooi
1.3.1

Get the artist and title from a string, eg. a YouTube video title.

Downloads/wk

653

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

get-artist-title

travis npm js-standard-style

Get the artist and title from a full song name, eg. a YouTube video title.

Installation

npm install --save get-artist-title

Usage

CLI

$ npm install --global get-artist-title

$ format-artist-title

Usage
  $ format-artist-title <input>

Example
  $ format-artist-title "Ga-In (가인) - Nostalgia (노스텔지아) - Lyrics [Hangul+Translation] .mov"
  Ga-In (가인) – Nostalgia (노스텔지아)

JavaScript

const getArtistTitle = require('get-artist-title')
getArtistTitle('Taylor Swift - Out Of The Woods')
//→ ['Taylor Swift', 'Out Of The Woods']

let [ artist, title ] = getArtistTitle('FEMM - PoW! (Music Video)')
//→ ['FEMM', 'PoW!']

API

getArtistTitle(string, options={})

Extract the artist and title from string. Returns an Array with two elements, [artist, title], or null if no artist/title can be found.

Possible options are:

  • defaultArtist - Artist name to use if an artist name/song title pair can't be extracted. The input string, minus any cruft, will be used as the song title.
  • defaultTitle - Song title to use if an artist name/song title pair can't be extracted. The input string, minus any cruft, will be used as the artist name.

It's useful to provide defaults if you're passing strings from an external service. For example, a YouTube video title may not always contain the artist name, but the name of the channel that uploaded it might be relevant.

const [ artist, title ] = getArtistTitle('[MV] A Brand New Song!', {
  defaultArtist: 'Channel Name'
})
// → ['Channel Name', 'A Brand New Song!']

// Assuming `video` is a Video resource from the YouTube Data API:
const [ artist, title ] = getArtistTitle(video.snippet.title, {
  defaultArtist: video.snippet.channelTitle
})

Licence

MIT

