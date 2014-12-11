get

get is a slightly higher-level HTTP client for nodejs.

Installation

npm install get

get has no dependencies.

For testing, you'll need make and mocha.

For docs you'll need docco.

Features

Redirect following.

Convenience functions for downloading and getting data as string.

Binary-extension and basic binary detection.

Configurable headers

API

Downloads are objects in get .

var dl = new get ({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });

However, the function is a self-calling constructor, and thus the new keyword is not necessary:

var dl = get ({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });

The get constructor can also take a plain string if you don't want to give options.

var dl = get ('http://google.com/');

It can also take other options.

var dl = get ({ uri : 'http://google.com/' , max_redirs : 20 , });

Then it exposes three main methods

dl.asString( function ( err, str ) { console .log(str); });

and

dl.toDisk( 'myfile.txt' , function ( err, filename ) { console .log(err); });

and finally

dl.asBuffer( function ( err, data ) { console .log(data); });

There's also a lower-level API.

dl.perform( function ( err, response ) { });

If you give node-get an object of settings instead of a string, it accepts

uri - the address of the resource

- the address of the resource headers - to replace its default headers with custom ones

- to replace its default headers with custom ones max_redirs - the number of redirects to follow before returning an error

- the number of redirects to follow before returning an error no_proxy - don't use a HTTP proxy, even if one is in ENV

- don't use a HTTP proxy, even if one is in encoding - When calling .guessEncoding() , get will use this instead of the default value

Example

var get = require ( 'get' ); get ( 'http://google.com/' ).asString( function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Guessing encoding wth headers

User-customizable encodings

Authors