by mapbox
1.4.0 (see all)

DEPRECATED: use request instead

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

get

get is a slightly higher-level HTTP client for nodejs.

Build Status Build status

Installation

npm install get

get has no dependencies.

For testing, you'll need make and mocha.

For docs you'll need docco.

Features

  • Redirect following.
  • Convenience functions for downloading and getting data as string.
  • Binary-extension and basic binary detection.
  • Configurable headers

API

Downloads are objects in get.

var dl = new get({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });

However, the function is a self-calling constructor, and thus the new keyword is not necessary:

var dl = get({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });

The get constructor can also take a plain string if you don't want to give options.

var dl = get('http://google.com/');

It can also take other options.

var dl = get({
    uri: 'http://google.com/',
    max_redirs: 20,
});

Then it exposes three main methods

dl.asString(function(err, str) {
    console.log(str);
});

and

dl.toDisk('myfile.txt', function(err, filename) {
    console.log(err);
});

and finally

dl.asBuffer(function(err, data) {
    console.log(data);
});

There's also a lower-level API.

dl.perform(function(err, response) {
    // response is just a response object, just like
    // HTTP request, except handling redirects
});

If you give node-get an object of settings instead of a string, it accepts

  • uri - the address of the resource
  • headers - to replace its default headers with custom ones
  • max_redirs - the number of redirects to follow before returning an error
  • no_proxy - don't use a HTTP proxy, even if one is in ENV
  • encoding - When calling .guessEncoding(), get will use this instead of the default value

Example

var get = require('get');

get('http://google.com/').asString(function(err, data) {
    if (err) throw err;
    console.log(data);
});

TODO:

  • Guessing encoding wth headers
  • User-customizable encodings

Authors

  • Tom MacWright (tmcw)
  • Konstantin Kaefer (kkaefer)

