get is a slightly higher-level HTTP client for nodejs.
npm install get
get has no dependencies.
For testing, you'll need make and mocha.
For docs you'll need docco.
Downloads are objects in
get.
var dl = new get({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });
However, the function is a self-calling constructor, and thus the
new keyword is not necessary:
var dl = get({ uri: 'http://google.com/' });
The get constructor can also take a plain string if you don't want to give options.
var dl = get('http://google.com/');
It can also take other options.
var dl = get({
uri: 'http://google.com/',
max_redirs: 20,
});
Then it exposes three main methods
dl.asString(function(err, str) {
console.log(str);
});
and
dl.toDisk('myfile.txt', function(err, filename) {
console.log(err);
});
and finally
dl.asBuffer(function(err, data) {
console.log(data);
});
There's also a lower-level API.
dl.perform(function(err, response) {
// response is just a response object, just like
// HTTP request, except handling redirects
});
If you give node-get an object of settings instead of a string, it accepts
uri - the address of the resource
headers - to replace its default headers with custom ones
max_redirs - the number of redirects to follow before returning an error
no_proxy - don't use a HTTP proxy, even if one is in
ENV
encoding - When calling
.guessEncoding(),
get will use this instead of the default value
var get = require('get');
get('http://google.com/').asString(function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});