.. image:: https://secure.travis-ci.org/BetSmartMedia/gesundheit.png?branch=master :target: http://travis-ci.org/BetSmartMedia/gesundheit
Gesundheit generates SQL using a sugary API for managing the abstract syntax tree of a statement. After building your statement programmatically, gesundheit can compile it to a string or execute it against your database for you, using proper bound parameters and allowing for streaming of results.
Here's a quick example to illustrate::
select = require('./lib').select
assert = require('assert')
query = select('chairs', ['chair_type', 'size'])
.where({chair_type: 'recliner', weight: {lt: 25}})
assert.deepEqual(query.compile(), [
'SELECT chairs.chair_type, chairs.size FROM chairs WHERE chairs.chair_type = ? AND chairs.weight < ?',
['recliner', 25]
])
query.execute(console.log)
See
the documentation <http://betsmartmedia.github.com/gesundheit/>_ for full
API documentation and more examples showing different query types, joins, query
execution and more.
In addition to the usual
npm install gesundheit, you will need to install
the driver for your database. Driver support is provided by
Any-DB <https://github.com/grncdr/node-any-db>_, which currently supports MySQL, Postgres
and SQLite3. So for example, if you use PostgreSQL as your database backend you
would do
npm install --save any-db-postgres.
MIT
Stephen Sugden glurgle@gmail.com