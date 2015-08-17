Gesundheit - Concise SQL generation for node.js

Gesundheit generates SQL using a sugary API for managing the abstract syntax tree of a statement. After building your statement programmatically, gesundheit can compile it to a string or execute it against your database for you, using proper bound parameters and allowing for streaming of results.

Here's a quick example to illustrate::

select = require( './lib' ). select assert = require( 'assert' ) query = select ( 'chairs' , [ 'chair_type' , 'size' ]) . where ({chair_type: 'recliner' , weight: {lt: 25 }}) assert .deepEqual(query.compile(), [ 'SELECT chairs.chair_type, chairs.size FROM chairs WHERE chairs.chair_type = ? AND chairs.weight < ?' , [ 'recliner' , 25 ] ]) query. execute (console. log )

See the documentation <http://betsmartmedia.github.com/gesundheit/> _ for full API documentation and more examples showing different query types, joins, query execution and more.

Install

In addition to the usual npm install gesundheit , you will need to install the driver for your database. Driver support is provided by Any-DB <https://github.com/grncdr/node-any-db> _, which currently supports MySQL, Postgres and SQLite3. So for example, if you use PostgreSQL as your database backend you would do npm install --save any-db-postgres .

License

MIT

Author

Stephen Sugden glurgle@gmail.com