Gestalt lets you use the GraphQL schema language and a small set of directives to define an API with a PostgreSQL backend declaratively, really quickly, and with a tiny amount of code.
The GraphQL schema language (also called IDL for interface definition language) is a proposed addition to the GraphQL spec adding a shorthand to describe types in a GraphQL schema. While it isn't yet officially part of the spec, the reference implementation of GraphQL already includes a parser for the IDL, and if you have spent much time with the GraphQL docs you have probably already seen it. It looks like this:
type Human {
id: String!
name: String
age: Int
}
The Schema Language can be used to define the types in a schema: Objects, Enums, Interfaces, etc., but it doesn't cover resolution. To actually create a usable GraphQL API that can load your data you end up writing a lot of code like this:
import {
GraphQLInt,
GraphQLNonNull,
GraphQLObjectType,
GraphQLString
} from 'graphql';
export default new GraphQLObjectType({
name: 'Human',
fields: {
id: {
type: new GraphQLNonNull(GraphQLString),
resolve(obj) {
return obj.id;
}
},
name: {
type: GraphQLString,
resolve(obj) {
return obj.name;
}
},
age: {
type: GraphQLInt,
resolve(obj) {
return obj.age;
}
}
}
});
It would be nice to just write the first thing! If you use Gestalt and are willing to accept some reasonable defaults, you can - gestalt understands how your objects are related and is able to define the resolution for you.
Gestalt is designed to make it really easy for small teams of 1-10 developers to build GraphQL APIs quickly. It's also designed not to lock you in - you can build an API with Gestalt, make changes quickly, and drop down to javascript whenever you need to do something your own way.
If you want to jump straight to the code, here is an example project. If you want a hands on introduction, this step by step tutorial will walk you through creating a new project.
Gestalt apps are based on a
schema.graphql file you write using the IDL.
Gestalt defines the base mutation and query types, the Relay Node interface, and
a few directives and additional scalar types for you, so in
schema.graphql,
you only define types specific to your app.
Any Objects you define implementing the Node interface result in database tables. Other objects and arrays they reference are stored in PostgreSQL as JSON, and relationships between nodes are specified with directives.
Gestalt needs information about the relationships between objects to generate a
database schema and efficient queries. You provide this using the
@relationship directive and a syntax inspired by
Neo4j's Cypher query language.
type User implements Node {
name: String
posts: Post @relationship(path: "=AUTHORED=>")
}
type Post implements Node {
text: String
author: User @relationship(path: "<-AUTHORED-")
}
This arrow syntax has three parts - the label
AUTHORED, the direction of
the arrow
in or
out, and a cardinality ('singular' or 'plural') based on the
- or
= characters.
Arrows with identical labels and types at their head and tail are matched, and the combination of their cardinalities determines how the relationship between their types will be stored in the database.
You can think of the path as having the type being defined at its left, and the
type of the field at its right. In the example above, the relationship
User AUTHORED Post is represented with an arrow pointing out from
User and
in to
Post. Because a user can author many posts, but each post has only one
author, the arrow on the
posts field of the
User type is plural (
=) and
the arrow on the
author field of the
Post type is singular (
-).
A plural arrow also indicates that a field should be a Relay connection -
based on the directives in the example above, Gestalt would create
PostsConnection and
PostEdge types, and update the type of the
posts
field to
PostsConnection. In addition to the relay connection arguments,
Gestalt will add an
order argument to the connection field (accepting a
PostsOrder enum type with options to sort chronologically or on any indexed
field).
Gestalt will calculate how to store and query relationships efficiently - with
the relationships above, Gestalt will add a foreign key
authored_by_user_id to
the
posts table.
In addition to simple relationships, paths can be extended to represent more complex relationships between types:
type User implements Node {
name: String
posts: Post @relationship(path: "=AUTHORED=>")
followedUsers: User @relationship(path: "=FOLLOWED=>")
followers: User @relationship(path: "<=FOLLOWED=")
feed: Post @relationship(path: "=FOLLOWED=>User=AUTHORED=>")
}
type Post implements Node {
text: String
author: User @relationship(path: "<-AUTHORED-")
}
In this example we have added
followedUsers and
followers fields to the
User type with a many to many relationship. Gestalt will create a join table
user_followed_users with columns
user_id and
followed_user_id to represent
this relationship.
We also added a
feed field to
User with multiple segments. This doesn't
require any new storage beyond what we already have to represent the
FOLLOWED
and
AUTHORED relationships between users and posts, but it does require a more
complex query. Gestalt will generate an efficient query to resolve the field
by joining the
user_followed_users and
posts tables.
Its a good practice to use past tense verbs like
AUTHORED when choosing
labels, and to make sure that the relationship makes sense when read in the
direction of the arrow. For example
Post <-AUTHORED- User reads as 'user
authored post' and works, while
Post -AUTHORED-> User reads as 'post authored
user' and does not. Following these two rules will lead to a semantic database
schema, and readable code in
schema.graphql.
There are a few more directives used by Gestalt to provide extra information about how to create the database and GraphQL schemas.
@hidden is used to define fields that should become part of the database
schema but not be exposed as part of the GraphQL schema. It can be used for
private information like email addresses and password hashes.
@virtual marks fields that should be part of the GraphQL schema, but should
not be stored in the database. These require custom resolution to be
defined - they could be computed from existing fields or stored in a different
datastore.
@index marks fields that should be indexed in the database. They can be
used to sort connection fields, or just to make custom queries efficiently
from javascript.
@unique marks fields that should have a guarantee of uniqueness by
constraint in the database.
Gestalt defines two fields on the query root,
node and
session - you are
expected to define the
Session type in
schema.graphql as the entry point to
your schema.
Session is a
Node, but it is a special case that is not stored in the
database. The value of the
id field on
Session will be defined
automatically, but you will need to define custom resolution for any other
fields you add.
A session object is made accessible in the query context. This object is both readable and writable - if it is modified, any changes are persisted between requests.
type Session implements Node {
id: ID!
currentUser: User
}
Sometimes fields in your API need to do more than just read values from the database. It's easy to do this in gestalt by defining custom resolvers. Given the following User type:
type User extends Node {
email: String @hidden
firstName: String
lastName: String
fullName: String @virtual
profileImage(size: Int): String @virtual
}
We could define custom resolution for the
fullName and
profileImage fields
by joining
firstName and
lastName, and by generating a Gravatar image url
based on
export default {
name: 'User',
fields: {
// calculate user's first name from first and last names
fullName: obj => `${obj.firstName} ${obj.lastName}`,
// get a Gravatar image url for a user based on their email address, scaled
// by an optional size argument
profileImage: (obj, args) => {
const email = obj.email.toLowerCase();
const hash = crypto.createHash('md5').update(email).digest('hex');
const size = args.size || 200;
return `//www.gravatar.com/avatar/${hash}?s=${size}`;
},
},
}
Custom resolution is defined using the name of the Type, and then providing
resolution functions
(object, arguments, context) => value. It isn't required
for every object, and when it is present for an object, it doesn't need to be
defined for every field.
Mutation definitions depend on the types you define with the schema language, so you create them as functions of an object mapping type names to GraphQL Types. Mutations are added to the schema in a second pass after object types have been fully defined.
export default types => ({
name: 'UpdateStatus',
inputFields: {
status: types.String,
},
outputFields: {
currentUser: types.User,
},
mutateAndGetPayload: async (input, context) => {
const currentUser = await User.load(session.currentUserID);
await currentUser.update({status: input.status});
return {currentUser};
},
});
The configuration object returned by mutation definition functions is nearly the
same as what you would pass to
graphql-relay-js's
mutationWithClientMutationId. The only difference is that types can
optionally be passed directly as values in the
inputFields and
outputFields
objects.
Gestalt provides Connect middleware based on
express-graphql to respond to
GraphQL API requests.
import gestaltServer from 'gestalt-server';
import gestaltPostgres from 'gestalt-postgres';
import importAll from 'import-all';
const app = express();
app.use('/graphql', gestaltServer({
schemaPath: `${__dirname}/schema.graphql`,
database: gestaltPostgres({
databaseURL: 'postgres://localhost'
}),
objects: importAll(`${__dirname}/objects`),
mutations: importAll(`${__dirname}/mutations`),
secret: '!',
}));
app.listen(3000);
Gestalt server accepts the following options:
schemaPath - the path to your schema definition in GraphQL
database - a database adapter
objects - an array of object definitions
mutations - an array of mutation definition functions
secret - used to sign the session cookie
development - a boolean, if true gestalt will log queries and serve the
GraphiQL IDE.
Yes! Gestalt is cool 😀
If you are trying to add an API to a big existing app, or if you have non-standard storage requirements, Gestalt might not be the best choice for you.
If you are starting a new Relay app from scratch, Gestalt should save you a lot of time and make your schema easier to work with.
Gestalt is usable now - but it's still very early. There are likely to be some major changes before it gets to version 1.0. That said - changes will not be gratuitous and will aim to be easy to work around.
I have written a backend using PostgreSQL, but Gestalt is designed for pluggable database adapters. If Gestalt sounds cool to you, but you would like to use a different backend, please consider writing one! You can find information on the interface between database adapters and the other parts of Gestalt here
Although they are all part of this git repo, Gestalt is made up a few different npm modules so that you can use only parts you need.
gestalt-server and
gestalt-postgres, run database migrations, and update your
schema.json
file.
schema.graphql file and serves your
GraphQL API.
gestalt-graphql directly.
gestalt-postgres generates
a SQL schema and queries based on your
schema.graphql. It is used with
either
gestalt-server or
gestalt-graphql. Gestalt postgres adds sql query
helpers to the graphql query context, you can find more information on these
here.
For instructions on how to build, run, and test the project for local development, see CONTRIBUTING.md.