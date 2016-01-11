openbase logo
german-tax-id-validator

by LIQIDTechnology
1.0.3 (see all)

Simple package to validate a german tax-id (Steuerindentifikationsnummer).

Readme

German Tax Id Validator

This library validates german tax identification numbers, more infos here: http://www.bzst.de/EN/Steuern_National/Steueridentifikationsnummer/steuerid_node.html.

How to use

First you neeed to install the package via npm:

npm install --save german-tax-id-validator

var taxValidator = require('german-tax-id-validator');
// validate has the follwing signature:
// validate(taxId, doNotValidate2015, doNotValidate2016), only taxId is required
var isValid = taxValidator.validate('44567139207');

The validate-method accepts only strings;

You can further specify wich versions of valid tax-ids you want to test, because since 2016, another set of tax-ids is valid. You can use the optional parameters to test for a specific version of the tax-id.

// only validate pre 2016-ids
var isValid = taxValidator.validate('44567139207', false, true);
// only validate post 2016-ids
var isValid = taxValidator.validate('12345679998', true, false);

