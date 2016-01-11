German Tax Id Validator

This library validates german tax identification numbers, more infos here: http://www.bzst.de/EN/Steuern_National/Steueridentifikationsnummer/steuerid_node.html.

How to use

First you neeed to install the package via npm:

npm install --save german-tax-id-validator

var taxValidator = require ( 'german-tax-id-validator' ); var isValid = taxValidator.validate( '44567139207' );

The validate -method accepts only strings;

You can further specify wich versions of valid tax-ids you want to test, because since 2016, another set of tax-ids is valid. You can use the optional parameters to test for a specific version of the tax-id.