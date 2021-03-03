geotic

adjective physically concerning land or its inhabitants.

Geotic is an ECS library focused on performance, features, and non-intrusive design. Geotic is consistantly one of the fastest js ecs libraries, especially when it comes to large numbers of entities and queries.

entity a unique id and a collection of components

component a data container

query a way to gather collections of entities that match some criteria, for use in systems

world a container for entities and queries

prefab a template of components to define entities as JSON

event a message to an entity and it's components

This library is heavily inspired by ECS in Caves of Qud. Watch these talks to get inspired!

Python user? Check out the Python port of this library, ecstremity!

usage and examples

npm install geotic

Below is a contrived example which shows the basics of geotic:

import { Engine, Component } from 'geotic' ; class Position extends Component { static properties { x : 0 , y : 0 , }; } class Velocity extends Component { static properties { x : 0 , y : 0 , }; } class IsFrozen extends Component {} const engine = new Engine(); engine.registerComponent(Position); engine.registerComponent(Velocity); engine.registerComponent(IsFrozen); ... const world = engine.createWorld(); const entity = world.createEntity(); entity.addComponent(Position, { x : 4 , y : 10 }); entity.addComponent(Velocity, { x : 1 , y : .25 }); const kinematics = world.createQuery({ all : [Position, Velocity], none : [IsFrozen] }); ... const loop = ( dt ) => { kinematics.get().forEach( ( entity ) => { entity.position.x += entity.velocity.x * dt; entity.position.y += entity.velocity.y * dt; }); }; ... const data = world.serialize(); ... world.deserialize(data);

Engine

The Engine class is used to register all components and prefabs, and create new Worlds.

import { Engine } from 'geotic' ; const engine = new Engine(); engine.registerComponent(clazz); engine.registerPrefab({ ... }); engine.destroyWorld(world);

Engine properties and methods:

registerComponent(clazz) : register a Component so it can be used by entities

: register a Component so it can be used by entities regsterPrefab(data) : register a Prefab to create pre-defined entities

: register a Prefab to create pre-defined entities destroyWorld(world): destroy a world instance

World

The World class is a container for entities. Usually only one instance is needed, but it can be useful to spin up more for offscreen work.

import { Engine } from 'geotic' ; const engine = new Engine(); const world = engine.createWorld(); world.createEntity(); world.getEntity(entityId); world.getEntities(); world.destroyEntity(entityId); world.destroyEntities(); world.createQuery({ ... }); world.createPrefab( 'PrefabName' , { ... }); world.serialize(); world.serialize(entities); world.deserialize(data); world.createId(); world.destroy();

World properties and methods:

createEntity(id = null) : create an Entity . optionally provide an ID

: create an . optionally provide an ID getEntity(id) : get an Entity by ID

: get an by ID getEntities() : get all entities in this world

: get all entities in this world createPrefab(name, properties = {}) : create an entity from the registered prefab

: create an entity from the registered prefab destroyEntity(entity) : destroys an entity. functionally equivilant to entity.destroy()

: destroys an entity. functionally equivilant to destroyEntities() : destroys all entities in this world instance

: destroys all entities in this world instance serialize(entities = null) : serialize and return all entity data into an object. optionally specify a list of entities to serialize

: serialize and return all entity data into an object. optionally specify a list of entities to serialize deserialize(data) : deserialize an object

: deserialize an object createId() : Generates a unique ID

: Generates a unique ID destroy(): destroy all entities and queries in the world

Entity

A unique id and a collection of components.

const zombie = world.createEntity(); zombie.add(Name, { value : 'Donnie' }); zombie.add(Position, { x : 2 , y : 0 , z : 3 }); zombie.add(Velocity, { x : 0 , y : 0 , z : 1 }); zombie.add(Health, { value : 200 }); zombie.add(Enemy); zombie.name.value = 'George' ; zombie.velocity.x += 12 ; zombie.fireEvent( 'hit' , { damage : 12 }); if (zombie.health.value <= 0 ) { zombie.destroy(); }

Entity properties and methods:

id : the entities' unique id

: the entities' unique id world : the geotic World instance

: the geotic World instance isDestroyed : returns true if this entity is destroyed

: returns if this entity is destroyed components : all component instances attached to this entity

: all component instances attached to this entity add(ComponentClazz, props={}) : create and add the registered component to the entity

: create and add the registered component to the entity has(ComponentClazz) : returns true if the entity has component

: returns true if the entity has component owns(component) : returns true if the specified component belongs to this entity

: returns if the specified component belongs to this entity remove(component) : remove the component from the entity and destroy it

: remove the component from the entity and destroy it destroy() : destroy the entity and all of it's components

: destroy the entity and all of it's components serialize() : serialize this entity and it's components

: serialize this entity and it's components fireEvent(name, data={}): send an event to all components on the entity

Component

Components hold entity data. A component must be defined and then registered with the Engine. This example defines a simple Health component:

import { Component } from 'geotic' ; class Health extends Component { static properties { current : 10 , maximum : 10 , }; get isAlive() { return this .current > 0 ; } reduce(amount) { this .current = Math .max( this .current - amount, 0 ); } heal(amount) { this .current = Math .min( this .current + amount, this .maximum); } onDamageTaken(evt) { this .reduce(evt.data.damage); evt.handle(); } }

Component properties and methods:

static properties = {} object that defines the properties of the component. These can also reference an entity or an array of entites by setting the default value to <Entity> and <EntityArray> respectively!

object that defines the properties of the component. These can also reference an entity or an array of entites by setting the default value to and respectively! static allowMultiple = false are multiple of this component type allowed? If true, components will either be stored as an object or array on the entity, depending on keyProperty .

are multiple of this component type allowed? If true, components will either be stored as an object or array on the entity, depending on . static keyProperty = null what property should be used as the key for accessing this component. if allowMultiple is false, this has no effect. If this property is omitted, it will be stored as an array on the component.

what property should be used as the key for accessing this component. if is false, this has no effect. If this property is omitted, it will be stored as an array on the component. entity returns the Entity this component is attached to

returns the Entity this component is attached to world returns the World this component is in

returns the World this component is in isDestroyed returns true if this component is destroyed

returns if this component is destroyed serialize() serialize the component properties

serialize the component properties destroy() remove this and destroy this component

remove this and destroy this component onAttached() override this method to add behavior when this component is attached (added) to an entity

override this method to add behavior when this component is attached (added) to an entity onDestroyed() override this method to add behavior when this component is removed & destroyed

override this method to add behavior when this component is removed & destroyed onEvent(evt) override this method to capture all events coming to this component

override this method to capture all events coming to this component on[EventName](evt) add these methods to capture the specific event

This example shows how allowMultiple and keyProperty work:

class Impulse extends Component { static properties = { x : 0 , y : 0 , }; static allowMultiple = true ; } ecs.registerComponent(Impulse); ... player.add(Impulse, { x : 3 , y : 2 }); player.add(Impulse, { x : 1 , y : 0 }); player.add(Impulse, { x : 5 , y : 6 }); ... player.impulse; player.impulse[ 2 ]; player.has(Impulse); player.impulse.forEach( ( impulse ) => { console .log(impulse.x, impulse.y); }); player.impulse[ 0 ].destroy(); ... class EquipmentSlot extends Component { static properties = { name : 'hand' , itemId : 0 , }; static allowMultiple = true ; static keyProperty = 'name' ; get item() { return this .world.getEntity( this .itemId); } set item(entity) { return this .itemId = entity.id; } } ecs.registerComponent(EquipmentSlot); ... const player = ecs.createEntity(); const helmet = ecs.createEntity(); const sword = ecs.createEntity(); player.add(EquipmentSlot, { name : 'rightHand' }); player.add(EquipmentSlot, { name : 'leftHand' , itemId : sword.id }); player.add(EquipmentSlot, { name : 'head' , itemId : helmet.id }); ... player.equipmentSlot.head; player.equipmentSlot.rightHand; player.equipmentSlot.rightHand.item.destroy(); player.equipmentSlot.rightHand.destroy();

Query

Queries keep track of sets of entities defined by component types. They are limited to the world they're created in.

const query = world.createQuery({ any : [A, B], all : [C, D], none : [E, F], }); query.get().forEach( ( entity ) => ...); query.onEntityAdded( ( entity ) => { console .log( 'an entity was updated or created that matches the query!' , entity); }); query.onEntityRemoved( ( entity ) => { console .log( 'an entity was updated or destroyed that previously matched the query!' , entity); });

query.get() get the result array of the query. This array should not be modified in place . For performance reasons, the result array that is exposed is the working internal query array.

get the result array of the query. . For performance reasons, the result array that is exposed is the working internal query array. onEntityAdded(fn) add a callback for when an entity is created or updated to match the query

add a callback for when an entity is created or updated to match the query onEntityRemoved(fn) add a callback for when an entity is removed or updated to no longer match the query

add a callback for when an entity is removed or updated to no longer match the query has(entity) returns true if the given entity is being tracked by the query. Mostly used internally

returns if the given is being tracked by the query. Mostly used internally refresh() re-check all entities to see if they match. Very expensive, and only used internally

Performance enhancement

Set the immutableResults option to false if you are not modifying the result set. This option defaults to true . WARNING: When this option is set to false , strange behaviour can occur if you modify the results. See issue #55.

const query = world.createQuery({ all : [A, B], immutableResult : false , }); const results = query.get(); results.splice( 0 , 1 );

serialization

example Save game state by serializing all entities and components

const saveGame = () => { const data = world.serialize(); localStorage.setItem( 'savegame' , data); }; ... const loadGame = () => { const data = localStorage.getItem( 'savegame' ); world.deserialize(data); };

Event

Events are used to send a message to all components on an entity. Components can attach data to the event and prevent it from continuing to other entities.

The geotic event system is modelled aver this talk by Brian Bucklew - AI in Qud and Sproggiwood.

class Health extends Component { ... onTakeDamage(evt) { console .log(evt); this .value -= evt.data.amount; evt.handle(); } onEvent(evt) { console .log(evt.name); console .log(evt.is( 'take-damage' )); } } ... entity.add(Health); const evt = entity.sendEvent( 'take-damage' , { amount : 12 }); console .log(evt.name); console .log(evt.data); console .log(evt.handled); console .log(evt.prevented); console .log(evt.handle()); console .log(evt.prevent()); console .log(evt.is( 'take-damage' ));

Prefab

Prefabs are a pre-defined template of components.

The prefab system is modelled after this talk by Thomas Biskup - There be dragons: Entity Component Systems for Roguelikes.