geostats

geostats is a tiny standalone JS library for classification released by Simon Georget under MIT license.

Other contributors : Doug Curl (Jenks2 algorithm), Casey Thomas, Dreamind, cricri

It currently supports

equal intervals

quantiles

standard deviation

arithmetic progression

geometric progression

jenks (natural breaks) - 2 methods

uniques values

user defined classification

and few statistical methods

To use it, just download the geostats package and include the following line into your html page :

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path/to/lib/geostats.min.js" > </ script >

Please see the samples page to understand how it works!

API

Attributes :

serie : contains the statistic population. Default : empty.

separator : used to separate ranges values, by default : ' - '

legendSeparator : by default, equals to separator value

method : give information regarding the classification method used. Default : empty.

bounds : classification bounds

ranges : classification ranges

colors : classification colors

debug : default value false . When set to true , provide useful debug message regarding objects and properties.

silent : default value false . If silent, do no trigger alert() message when inputs are incorrects but display console.log() messages

Methods :

Statistics :

min() : return the min value

max() : return the max value

sum() : return the sum of the population

pop() : return the number of individuals

mean() : return the mean

median() : return the median

variance() : return the variance

stddev() : return the standard deviation

cov() : return the coefficient of variation

Classification :

getClassEqInterval(nbClass) : Perform an equal interval classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getEqInterval(nbClass)

getClassStdDeviation(nbClass) : Perform a standard deviation classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getStdDeviation(nbClass)

getClassArithmeticProgression(nbClass) : Perform an arithmetic progression classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getArithmeticProgression(nbClass)

getClassGeometricProgression(nbClass) : Perform a geometric progression classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getGeometricProgression(nbClass)

getClassQuantile(nbClass) : Perform a quantile classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getQuantile(nbClass)

getClassJenks(nbClass) : Perform a Jenks classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getJenks(nbClass) - optimised version / see #49

getClassJenks2(nbClass) : Perform a Jenks classification and return bounds into an array. Alias : getJenks2(nbClass) - older version

getClassUniqueValues() : Perform a unique values classification and return bounds (values) into an array. Alias : getUniqueValues()

setClassManually() : Set a user defined classification based on passed array (Same array is returned). Useful to automatically set bounds/ranges and generate legend.

Constructor methods :

setSerie() : fill up the serie attribute

setColors() : fill up the colors attribute

setPrecision() : set precision on serie - only useful for float series. Can take no value (for automatic precision), or an integer between 0-20. By default, the precision will be computed automatically by geostats.

Getters methods :

getRanges(array) : return an array of classes range (ranges value)

getRangeNum() : return the number/index of this.ranges that value falls into

getHtmlLegend(colors, legend, callback, mode, order) : return a legend in html format.

colors defines an array of colors; legend is used for giving the legend a different title; with counter , a particular counter value can be displayed; a function which should be applied to the legend boundaries is used in place of callback ; mode is for different display modes of the value ranges; order refers to the sort order of values. For further details, please refer to the code comment which accompanies the getHtmlLegend method.

getHtmlLegend(colors, legend, callback, mode, order) : return a legend in html format.

colors defines an array of colors; legend is used for giving the legend a different title; with counter , a particular counter value can be displayed; a function which should be applied to the legend boundaries is used in place of callback ; mode is for different display modes of the value ranges; order refers to the sort order of values. For further details, please refer to the code comment which accompanies the getHtmlLegend method.

getSortedlist() : return the sorted serie in text format

getClass() : return a given value class

Internals methods :

_nodata() : check if serie attribute if not empty

_hasNegativeValue() : check if the serie contains any negative values

_hasZeroValue() : check if the serie contains zero values

sorted() : return the sorted (asc) serie

info() : return information about the population in text format

setRanges() : fill up the ranges attribute (array of classes range)

doCount() : perform count feature by classes, used to display count feature in legend

Note : If you are looking for a nice JS library to format numbers for displaying, just rely on numeraljs.

MIT LICENSE

Copyright (c) 2011 Simon Georget

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.