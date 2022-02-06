Click and play the interactive Sedona Python Jupyter Notebook immediately!
Apache Sedona™(incubating) is a cluster computing system for processing large-scale spatial data. Sedona extends Apache Spark / SparkSQL with a set of out-of-the-box Spatial Resilient Distributed Datasets (SRDDs)/ SpatialSQL that efficiently load, process, and analyze large-scale spatial data across machines.
|Name
|API
|Introduction
|Core
|RDD
|SpatialRDDs and Query Operators.
|SQL
|SQL/DataFrame
|SQL interfaces for Sedona core.
|Viz
|RDD, SQL/DataFrame
|Visualization for Spatial RDD and DataFrame
|Zeppelin
|Apache Zeppelin
|Plugin for Apache Zeppelin 0.8.1+
