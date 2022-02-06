Click and play the interactive Sedona Python Jupyter Notebook immediately!

Apache Sedona™(incubating) is a cluster computing system for processing large-scale spatial data. Sedona extends Apache Spark / SparkSQL with a set of out-of-the-box Spatial Resilient Distributed Datasets (SRDDs)/ SpatialSQL that efficiently load, process, and analyze large-scale spatial data across machines.

System architecture

Modules in the source code

Name API Introduction Core RDD SpatialRDDs and Query Operators. SQL SQL/DataFrame SQL interfaces for Sedona core. Viz RDD, SQL/DataFrame Visualization for Spatial RDD and DataFrame Zeppelin Apache Zeppelin Plugin for Apache Zeppelin 0.8.1+

Sedona supports several programming languages: Scala, Java, SQL, Python and R.

Compile the source code

Please refer to Sedona website

Feedback to improve Apache Sedona: Google Form

Twitter: Sedona@Twitter

Gitter chat:

Sedona JIRA: Bugs, Pull Requests, and other similar issues

Sedona Mailing Lists:

dev@sedona.apache.org: project development, general questions or tutorials

Please visit Apache Sedona website for detailed information

Powered by