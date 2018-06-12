Current development efforts are being being invested in arcgis-rest-js . Please consider upgrading.

Node.js bindings for Geoservices.

This module abstracts making both authenticated and anonymous common Geoservices requests and parsing their response.

Anonymously accessible services

Geocoding

Reverse Geocoding

Addresses

Feature Services

Services that require authentication

Bulk Geocoding

Usage

Installing

npm install geoservices

Basic Usage

var Geoservices = require ( 'geoservices' ); var client = new Geoservices();

Building

Geoservices uses grunt for its build system. To install:

sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

To build and run tests, simply run:

grunt

Testing

Standalone testing can also be run:

npm test

Further documentation

Feature Services allow you to interact with feature geometry and attributes from Esri services

Geocoding is turning an address or place name into a location. The documentation describes simple geocoding, reverse geocoding and batch geocoding.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

This is an open library for communicating with any service that implements the Geoservices specification. The default endpoint for Geocoding is ArcGIS Online. Please see Terms of Use for licensing and usage details.

