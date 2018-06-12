openbase logo
geoservices

by Esri
2.0.1 (see all)

Deprecated - please consider using @esri/arcgis-rest-js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Geoservices-js (Deprecated)

Current development efforts are being being invested in arcgis-rest-js. Please consider upgrading.

Build Status

Node.js bindings for Geoservices.

This module abstracts making both authenticated and anonymous common Geoservices requests and parsing their response.

Anonymously accessible services

  • Geocoding
  • Reverse Geocoding
  • Addresses
  • Feature Services

Services that require authentication

  • Bulk Geocoding

Usage

Installing

$ npm install geoservices

Basic Usage

var Geoservices = require('geoservices');

var client = new Geoservices();

Building

Geoservices uses grunt for its build system. To install:

$ sudo npm install -g grunt-cli

To build and run tests, simply run:

$ grunt

Testing

Standalone testing can also be run:

$ npm test

Further documentation

  • Feature Services allow you to interact with feature geometry and attributes from Esri services
  • Geocoding is turning an address or place name into a location. The documentation describes simple geocoding, reverse geocoding and batch geocoding.

Contributing

Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.

This is an open library for communicating with any service that implements the Geoservices specification. The default endpoint for Geocoding is ArcGIS Online. Please see Terms of Use for licensing and usage details.

See Also

  • geocoder-arcgis provides a client for just the Geocoding APIs with a promise-based design.

