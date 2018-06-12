Current development efforts are being being invested in
arcgis-rest-js. Please consider upgrading.
Node.js bindings for Geoservices.
This module abstracts making both authenticated and anonymous common Geoservices requests and parsing their response.
$ npm install geoservices
var Geoservices = require('geoservices');
var client = new Geoservices();
Geoservices uses
grunt for its build system. To install:
$ sudo npm install -g grunt-cli
To build and run tests, simply run:
$ grunt
Standalone testing can also be run:
$ npm test
Esri welcomes contributions from anyone and everyone. Please see our guidelines for contributing.
This is an open library for communicating with any service that implements the Geoservices specification. The default endpoint for Geocoding is ArcGIS Online. Please see Terms of Use for licensing and usage details.