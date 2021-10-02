Note: Requires a Redis server to be accessible to your Node environment.
Note: Will use native Redis geo commands if they are available, and fallback to an emulation if not available.
This Node module provides comprehensive location management and queries to all your special projects. More specifically:
Other bonuses:
Read more about how this module works.
npm install --save georedis
Usage of this module should be extremely simple. Just make sure that your Redis server is accessible to your Node environment. Because this module uses Redis as a store, almost all methods have integrated error handling for queries.
Include and initialize this module with a redis client instance.
var redis = require('redis'),
client = redis.createClient()
var geo = require('georedis').initialize(client)
Add locations individually:
geo.addLocation('Toronto', {latitude: 43.6667, longitude: -79.4167}, function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('added location:', reply)
})
If you have a large set you'd like to add in bulk, there's a much quicker way:
var locationSet = {
'Toronto': {latitude: 43.6667, longitude: -79.4167},
'Philadelphia': {latitude: 39.9523, longitude: -75.1638},
'Palo Alto': {latitude: 37.4688, longitude: -122.1411},
'San Francisco': {latitude: 37.7691, longitude: -122.4449},
'St. John\'s': {latitude: 47.5500, longitude: -52.6667},
'New York': {latitude: 40.7143, longitude: -74.0060},
'Twillingate': {latitude: 49.6500, longitude: -54.7500},
'Ottawa': {latitude: 45.4167, longitude: -75.7000},
'Calgary': {latitude: 51.0833, longitude: -114.0833},
'Mumbai': {latitude: 18.9750, longitude: 72.8258}
}
geo.addLocations(locationSet, function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('added locations:', reply)
})
geo.location('Toronto', function(err, location){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('Location for Toronto is: ', location.latitude, location.longitude)
})
Or for multiple locations:
geo.locations(['Toronto', 'Philadelphia', 'Palo Alto', 'San Francisco', 'Ottawa'], function(err, locations){
if(err) console.error(err)
else {
for(var locationName in locations){
console.log(locationName + "'s location is:", locations[locationName].latitude, locations[locationName].longitude)
}
}
})
Now you can look for locations that exist approximately within a certain distance of any particular coordinate in the system. This method will return an
Array of location names
[locationNameA, locationNameB, locationNameC].
// look for all points within ~5000m of Toronto.
geo.nearby({latitude: 43.646838, longitude: -79.403723}, 5000, function(err, locations){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('nearby locations:', locations)
})
Or, if you're more particular about how you'd like your results returned, pass in some
options. Note that by passing in options, the method will return an
Array of
location objects of the form
{key: locationName, latitude: 47.6838, longitude: -79.403, distance: 287.22 ... etc} etc.
var options = {
withCoordinates: true, // Will provide coordinates with locations, default false
withHashes: true, // Will provide a 52bit Geohash Integer, default false
withDistances: true, // Will provide distance from query, default false
order: 'ASC', // or 'DESC' or true (same as 'ASC'), default false
units: 'm', // or 'km', 'mi', 'ft', default 'm'
count: 100, // Number of results to return, default undefined
accurate: true // Useful if in emulated mode and accuracy is important, default false
}
// look for all points within ~5000m of Toronto with the options.
geo.nearby({latitude: 43.646838, longitude: -79.403723}, 5000, options, function(err, locations){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('nearby locations:', locations)
})
If you know the name of a location that you'd like to do a nearby search within, instead of passing in a point, just pass in a
locationName as the first argument:
geo.nearby('Toronto', 5000, options, function(err, locations){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('nearby locations:', locations)
})
Of course you may need to remove some points from your set as users/temporary events/whatever no longer are part of the set.
geo.removeLocation('New York', function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('removed location:', reply)
})
// OR Quicker for Bulk Removals
geo.removeLocations(['New York', 'St. John\'s', 'San Francisco'], function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('removed locations', reply)
})
You can initialize
georedis with a specific redis client instance, but you can also specify a ZSET name to use when storing/querying locations instead of the default
geo:locations. If you want to force using emulated mode even if your redis server supports native geo commands, just set
nativeGeo to
false.
var redis = require('redis'),
client = redis.createClient()
var geo = require('georedis').initialize(client, {
zset: 'mySpecialLocationsSet',
nativeGeo: false
})
If you have different sets of coordinates, you can store and query them separately by adding a new set.
var people = geo.addSet('people')
var places = geo.addSet('places')
var peopleLocations = {
'John': {latitude: 43.6667, longitude: -79.4167},
'Shankar': {latitude: 39.9523, longitude: -75.1638},
'Cynthia': {latitude: 37.4688, longitude: -122.1411},
'Chen': {latitude: 37.7691, longitude: -122.4449}
}
var placeLocations = {
'Toronto': {latitude: 43.6667, longitude: -79.4167},
'Philadelphia': {latitude: 39.9523, longitude: -75.1638},
'Palo Alto': {latitude: 37.4688, longitude: -122.1411},
'San Francisco': {latitude: 37.7691, longitude: -122.4449},
'St. John\'s': {latitude: 47.5500, longitude: -52.6667}
}
people.addLocations(peopleLocations, function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('added people:', reply)
})
places.addLocations(placeLocations, function(err, reply){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('added places:', reply)
})
// will find all PEOPLE ~5000m from the passed in coordinate
people.nearby({latitude: 43.646838, longitude: -79.403723}, 5000, function(err, people){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('people nearby:', people)
})
// will find all PLACES ~5000m from the passed in coordinate
places.nearby({latitude: 43.646838, longitude: -79.403723}, 5000, function(err, places){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('places nearby:', places)
})
locationSet Property
Because javascript doesn't guarantee sorted sets, it makes more sense for the
nearby method to by default be an
Array. But you can convert this array to an object by simply using the
locationSet property on the returned
Array.
geo.nearby('Toronto', 5000, options, function(err, locations){
if(err) console.error(err)
else console.log('nearby locations as a Set:', locations.locationSet)
})
This object will have the form:
{
'locationNameA': {
latitude: xx,
longitude: xx,
distance: xx
},
'locationNameB': {
latitude: xx,
longitude: xx,
distance: xx
},
// etc...
}
If you no longer need one of your newly created sets, you can just delete it. Either of the following methods will remove the set from redis and destroy its contents. If you add locations to that set again it will recreate the set on redis and you can use as usual.
// will delete the people set and its contents
people.delete()
// OR
geo.deleteSet('people')
Initialize the module with a redis client.
zset String: Default
geo:locations. Set this option to specify a zset name to use to store location values.
nativeGeo Boolean: Default
true if Redis supports geo commands,
false if not. Force to
false if you don't want to make use of native geo commands for some reason. Forcing to
true on non-supported versions of redis will likely cause errors.
var geo = require('georedis').initialize(client, {
zset: 'locations',
nativeGeo: false
})
This method will return a subset that can be queried and hold a unique set of locations from the main set. It will store these new locations in a new redis zset with a unique name related to the parent set (eg.
geo:locations:people).
This method will delete a subset and its contents. You should use the callBack to check for errors or to wait for confirmation that the set is deleted, but this is probably not necessary.
Add a new coordinate to your set.
Adds a set of new coordinates to your set. Use this method for bulk additions, as it is much faster than individual adds. The
locationSet must be in the form:
var locationSet = {
'locationA': {latitude: locationA_latitude, longitude: locationA_lattude},
'locationB': {latitude: locationB_latitude, longitude: locationB_lattude},
'locationC': {latitude: locationC_latitude, longitude: locationC_lattude}
}
Update a coordinate to your set.
Same syntax as
addLocations. Updates all locations passed.
Retrieve the latitude and longitude of a specific named location. Returns an object with
name,
latitude and
longitude properties.
latitude and
longitude will be null if the location does not exist.
Retrieve the latitude and longitude of a list of specific named locations. Returns a set of objects with location names as property names, each with
latitude and
longitude properties.
latitude and
longitude will be null if the location does not exist.
Remove the specified coordinate by name.
Remove a set of coordinates by name.
locationNameArray must be of the form
[nameA,nameB,nameC,...,nameN].
Get the distance between two locations. Takes two
locationNames, and returns the distance between.
units String: Default
'm'. Instead of returning distance in meters, return the distance in a unit of your choice:
['m', km', 'mi', 'ft'].
Removes all locations and deletes the zSet from Redis. You should use the callBack to check for errors or to wait for confirmation that the set is deleted, but this is probably not necessary.
First argument can either be an Object with
latitude and
longitude, or a String of the
locationName. Returns an Array of either
locationNames (if no extra properties are needed) or
locations (if optional properties are requested in options).
units String: Default
'm'. Will consider these units for all
distance related data.
withCoordinates Boolean: Default
false. Will provide
latitude and
longitude properties to returned
locations.
withDistances Boolean: Default
false. Will provide
distance property with the distance this point is from the queried point.
withHashes Boolean: Default
false. Will provide a
hash property containing a base32 geohash to the returned
locations.
order String|Boolean: Default
false. Will order the nearby locations
Array by distance from the queried point.
true|'ASC' or
'DESC'.
accurate Boolean: Default
false. If your Redis server doesn't have native geo commands, you can enable this option to ensure that results are within the queried
distance.
count Number: Default
unlimited. If you'd like to limit the results to a certain number, you can. Note that this is not guaranteed to necessarily reduce compulational load at all.
The same as geo.nearby except that the
accurate option is always
true.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2015 Arjun Mehta