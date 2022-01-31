Display GeoTIFFs and soon other types of rasters on your Leaflet Map
npm install georaster-layer-for-leaflet
GeoRasterLayer requires that input be first converted into GeoRaster format. You can install GeoRaster with the following command:
npm install georaster
<script src="https://unpkg.com/georaster-layer-for-leaflet/dist/georaster-layer-for-leaflet.min.js">
new GeoRasterLayer({ georaster }).addTo(map);
A custom class for rendering GeoTIFF's (including COG's) on a leaflet map. The layer extends L.GridLayer, see the docs for inherited options and methods.
Source Code: https://github.com/GeoTIFF/georaster-layer-for-leaflet-example/blob/master/main.js
var parse_georaster = require("georaster");
var GeoRasterLayer = require("georaster-layer-for-leaflet");
// initalize leaflet map
var map = L.map('map').setView([0, 0], 5);
// add OpenStreetMap basemap
L.tileLayer('http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png', {
attribution: '© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors'
}).addTo(map);
var url_to_geotiff_file = "example_4326.tif";
fetch(url_to_geotiff_file)
.then(response => response.arrayBuffer())
.then(arrayBuffer => {
parse_georaster(arrayBuffer).then(georaster => {
console.log("georaster:", georaster);
/*
GeoRasterLayer is an extension of GridLayer,
which means can use GridLayer options like opacity.
Just make sure to include the georaster option!
Optionally set the pixelValuesToColorFn function option to customize
how values for a pixel are translated to a color.
http://leafletjs.com/reference-1.2.0.html#gridlayer
*/
var layer = new GeoRasterLayer({
georaster: georaster,
opacity: 0.7,
pixelValuesToColorFn: values => values[0] === 42 ? '#ffffff' : '#000000',
resolution: 64 // optional parameter for adjusting display resolution
});
layer.addTo(map);
map.fitBounds(layer.getBounds());
});
});
|Method
|Returns
|Description
|updateColors(pixelValuesToColorFn, options)
|this
|Causes the tiles to redraw without clearing them first. It uses the updated
pixelValuesToColorFn function. You can set a debugLevel specific to this function by passing in an options object with a debugLevel property. For example, you can turn on the console debugs for this method by setting
debugLevel = 1 in the options (even if you created the layer with
debugLevel = 0).
Please read about our advanced capabilities including custom context drawing functions and displaying directional arrows in ADVANCED.md.
Check out our Frequently Asked Questions
Contact the package author, Daniel J. Dufour, at daniel.j.dufour@gmail.com