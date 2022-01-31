Display GeoTIFFs and soon other types of rasters on your Leaflet Map

Install

npm install georaster-layer-for-leaflet

GeoRaster Prerequisite

GeoRasterLayer requires that input be first converted into GeoRaster format. You can install GeoRaster with the following command:

npm install georaster

Load Package via Script Tag

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/georaster-layer-for-leaflet/dist/georaster-layer-for-leaflet.min.js" >

Usage

new GeoRasterLayer({ georaster }).addTo(map);

Demos

Why

Support for nearly all projections, thanks to proj4-fully-loaded and epsg.io

Super faster rendering thanks to a simple nearest neighbor interpolation

Use of web workers means seamless integration that doesn't block main thread

Loads large geotiffs greater than a hundred megabytes

Supports custom rendering including custom colors, directional arrows, and context drawing

Doesn't depend on WebGL

The GeoRasterLayer Class

A custom class for rendering GeoTIFF's (including COG's) on a leaflet map. The layer extends L.GridLayer, see the docs for inherited options and methods.

Usage Example

Source Code: https://github.com/GeoTIFF/georaster-layer-for-leaflet-example/blob/master/main.js

var parse_georaster = require ( "georaster" ); var GeoRasterLayer = require ( "georaster-layer-for-leaflet" ); var map = L.map( 'map' ).setView([ 0 , 0 ], 5 ); L.tileLayer( 'http://{s}.tile.osm.org/{z}/{x}/{y}.png' , { attribution : '© <a href="http://osm.org/copyright">OpenStreetMap</a> contributors' }).addTo(map); var url_to_geotiff_file = "example_4326.tif" ; fetch(url_to_geotiff_file) .then( response => response.arrayBuffer()) .then( arrayBuffer => { parse_georaster(arrayBuffer).then( georaster => { console .log( "georaster:" , georaster); var layer = new GeoRasterLayer({ georaster : georaster, opacity : 0.7 , pixelValuesToColorFn : values => values[ 0 ] === 42 ? '#ffffff' : '#000000' , resolution : 64 }); layer.addTo(map); map.fitBounds(layer.getBounds()); }); });

Methods

Method Returns Description updateColors(pixelValuesToColorFn, options) this Causes the tiles to redraw without clearing them first. It uses the updated pixelValuesToColorFn function. You can set a debugLevel specific to this function by passing in an options object with a debugLevel property. For example, you can turn on the console debugs for this method by setting debugLevel = 1 in the options (even if you created the layer with debugLevel = 0 ).

Advanced Capabilities

Please read about our advanced capabilities including custom context drawing functions and displaying directional arrows in ADVANCED.md.

Videos

