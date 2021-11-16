openbase logo
georaster

by GeoTIFF
1.5.6 (see all)

Wrapper around Georeferenced Rasters like GeoTIFF and soon JPG and PNG that provides a standard interface

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

georaster

Wrapper around Georeferenced Rasters like GeoTIFF, NetCDF, JPG, and PNG that provides a standard interface. You can also create your own georaster from simple JavaScript objects.

load from url on front-end

const parseGeoraster = require("georaster");
fetch(url)
  .then(response => response.arrayBuffer() )
  .then(parseGeoraster)
  .then(georaster => {
      console.log("georaster:", georaster);
  });

load from file on back-end

const parseGeoraster = require("georaster");
fs.readFile("data/GeogToWGS84GeoKey5.tif", (error, data) => {
    parseGeoraster(data).then(georaster => {
      console.log("georaster:", georaster);
    })
});

load from simple object on front-end

const parseGeoraster = require("georaster");
const values = [ [ [0, 1, 2], [0, 0, 0], [2, 1, 1] ] ];
const noDataValue = 3;
const projection = 4326;
const xmin = -40;
const ymax = 14;
const pixelWidth = 0.00001;
const pixelHeight = 0.00001;
const metadata = { noDataValue, projection, xmin, ymax, pixelWidth, pixelHeight };
const georaster = parseGeoraster(values, metadata);

load cloud optimized geotiff

This option allows you to basically load the pixels only when you need them versus the other options that require you to load the whole image into memory. It will also attempt to automatically discover any available overview files.

where to clip

top is how many pixels from the top of the image to skip over before we start clipping

bottom is how many pixels from the bottom of the image to skip over before we start clipping

left is how many pixels in from the left side of the image to skip over before we start clipping

right is how many pixels in from the right side of the image to skip over before we start clipping

clipping resolution

width is how many pixels wide should be the returned image. This helps to configure the resolution.

height is how many pixels tall should be the returned image. This helps to configure the resolution.

resampling

resampleMethod is how to resample the pixels for the returned image. This value is passed on to geotiff.js' readRasters function and defaults to 'bilinear'. The alternative is 'nearest', which is faster and better for categorical data like landcover and continous classes with smooth variation like temperature.

  const raster_url = "https://landsat-pds.s3.amazonaws.com/c1/L8/024/030/LC08_L1TP_024030_20180723_20180731_01_T1/LC08_L1TP_024030_20180723_20180731_01_T1_B1.TIF";
  parseGeoraster(raster_url).then(georaster => {
    console.log(georaster.height);
    const options = { left: 0, top: 0, right: 4000, bottom: 4000, width: 10, height: 10 };
    georaster.getValues(options).then(values => {
      console.log("clipped values are", values);
    });
  });

required properties

namedescription
maxsarray with max value for each band
minsarray with min value for each band
rangesarray with difference between max and min value for each band
noDataValueno data value
pixelWidthwidth of pixel in dimension of coordinate reference system
pixelHeightheight of pixel in dimension of coordinate reference system
projectionequal to EPSG code, like 4326
valuestwo dimensional array of pixel values (for Cloud Optimized GeoTIFF's, use getValues instead)
widthnumber of pixels wide raster is
xmaxxmax in crs, which is often in longitude
xminxmin in crs, which is often in longitude
yminymin in crs, which is often in latitude
ymaxymax in crs, which is often in latitude

optional properties

namedescription
paletteArray that maps raster values to RGBA colors

functions

namedescription
getValuesdescribed above
toCanvasexperimental! returns a canvas picture of the data. You can pass in options object with height or width specified

loading georaster package through a script tag

<script src="https://unpkg.com/georaster"></script>

You can view a simple demo of this here

Support

Post a Github issue or contact the package author, Daniel J. Dufour, at daniel.j.dufour@gmail.com

