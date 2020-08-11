Installation

$ npm install geonames-stream

Note: you will need node and npm installed first.

The easiest way to install node.js is with nave.sh by executing [sudo] ./nave.sh usemain stable

Usage

You can extract the geonames on-the-fly while you're still downloading the file:

var geonames = require ( 'geonames-stream' ), request = require ( 'request' ); request.get( 'http://download.geonames.org/export/dump/NZ.zip' ) .pipe( geonames.pipeline ) .pipe( geonames.stringify ) .pipe( process.stdout );

Or you can go old-school and work with files on disk:

var geonames = require ( 'geonames-stream' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ); fs.createReadStream( 'NZ.zip' ) .pipe( geonames.pipeline ) .pipe( geonames.stringify ) .pipe( process.stdout );

Roll your own

The easiest way to get started writing your own pipes is to use through2 ; just make sure you call next() .

var geonames = require ( 'geonames-stream' ), request = require ( 'request' ), through = require ( 'through2' ); request.get( 'http://download.geonames.org/export/dump/NZ.zip' ) .pipe( geonames.pipeline ) .pipe( through.obj( function ( data, enc, next ) { console .log( data._id, data.name, data.population ); next(); }));

2189529 Invercargill 47287 2189530 Invercargill 0 2189531 Inveagh Bay 0 2189532 Inumia Stream 0

Schema

The streams output objects which look like this:

{ "_id" : "2179348" , "name" : "Whananaki" , "asciiname" : "Whananaki" , "alternatenames" : [], "latitude" : "-35.5" , "longitude" : "174.45" , "feature_class" : "P" , "feature_code" : "PPL" , "country_code" : "NZ" , "cc2" : "" , "admin1_code" : "F6" , "admin2_code" : "002" , "admin3_code" : "" , "admin4_code" : "" , "population" : "0" , "elevation" : "" , "dem" : "59" , "timezone" : "Pacific/Auckland" , "modification_date" : "2011-08-01" }

The generic pipeline

The module comes with a prebuild processing pipeline to make life easier:

var pipeline = bun([ unzip(), split(), parser(), modifiers() ]);

If you need more control, you can re-wire things as you wish; say.. maybe you didn't want the unzip step?

var geonames = require ( 'geonames-stream' ), request = require ( 'request' ), split = require ( 'split' ); request.get( 'http://example.com/example.tsv' ) .pipe( split() ) .pipe( geonames.parser() ) .pipe( geonames.modifiers() ) .pipe( geonames.stringify ) .pipe( process.stdout );

NPM Module

The geonames-stream npm module can be found here:

https://npmjs.org/package/geonames-stream

Contributing

Please fork and pull request against upstream master on a feature branch.

Pretty please; provide unit tests and script fixtures in the test directory.

Running Unit Tests

$ npm test

Continuous Integration