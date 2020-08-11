openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

geonames-stream

by geopipes
2.2.0 (see all)

Streaming geonames parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Installation

$ npm install geonames-stream

NPM

Note: you will need node and npm installed first.

The easiest way to install node.js is with nave.sh by executing [sudo] ./nave.sh usemain stable

Usage

You can extract the geonames on-the-fly while you're still downloading the file:

var geonames = require('geonames-stream'),
    request = require('request');

request.get( 'http://download.geonames.org/export/dump/NZ.zip' )
  .pipe( geonames.pipeline )
  .pipe( geonames.stringify )
  .pipe( process.stdout );

Or you can go old-school and work with files on disk:

var geonames = require('geonames-stream'),
    fs = require('fs');

// wget http://download.geonames.org/export/dump/NZ.zip
fs.createReadStream( 'NZ.zip' )
  .pipe( geonames.pipeline )
  .pipe( geonames.stringify )
  .pipe( process.stdout );

Roll your own

The easiest way to get started writing your own pipes is to use through2; just make sure you call next().

var geonames = require('geonames-stream'),
    request = require('request'),
    through = require('through2');

request.get( 'http://download.geonames.org/export/dump/NZ.zip' )
  .pipe( geonames.pipeline )
  .pipe( through.obj( function( data, enc, next ){
    console.log( data._id, data.name, data.population );
    next();
  }));

2189529 Invercargill 47287
2189530 Invercargill 0
2189531 Inveagh Bay 0
2189532 Inumia Stream 0

Schema

The streams output objects which look like this:

{
  "_id": "2179348",
  "name": "Whananaki",
  "asciiname": "Whananaki",
  "alternatenames": [],
  "latitude": "-35.5",
  "longitude": "174.45",
  "feature_class": "P",
  "feature_code": "PPL",
  "country_code": "NZ",
  "cc2": "",
  "admin1_code": "F6",
  "admin2_code": "002",
  "admin3_code": "",
  "admin4_code": "",
  "population": "0",
  "elevation": "",
  "dem": "59",
  "timezone": "Pacific/Auckland",
  "modification_date": "2011-08-01"
}

The generic pipeline

The module comes with a prebuild processing pipeline to make life easier:

var pipeline = bun([ unzip(), split(), parser(), modifiers() ]);

If you need more control, you can re-wire things as you wish; say.. maybe you didn't want the unzip step?

var geonames = require('geonames-stream'),
    request = require('request'),
    split = require('split');

request.get( 'http://example.com/example.tsv' )
  // .pipe( geonames.unzip() ) I don't want the unzip step
  .pipe( split() )
  .pipe( geonames.parser() )
  .pipe( geonames.modifiers() )
  .pipe( geonames.stringify )
  .pipe( process.stdout );

NPM Module

The geonames-stream npm module can be found here:

https://npmjs.org/package/geonames-stream

Contributing

Please fork and pull request against upstream master on a feature branch.

Pretty please; provide unit tests and script fixtures in the test directory.

Running Unit Tests

$ npm test

Continuous Integration

Travis tests every release against Node.js versions 4 and 6.

Build Status

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial