The W3C Geometry Interfaces implemented in JavaScript and polyfilled.
If you're using a module system, just import the library after installing it from NPM:
import 'geometry-interfaces' // ES2015 Modules
// or
require('geometry-interfaces') // CommonJS
// or
define(['geometry-interfaces'], () => {}) // AMD
You can also clone this repo, then you'll see a
global.js file in the root of
the project that you can copy over to your project and load with a
<script>
tag, for example:
<script src='global.js'></script>
(You can rename the file of course.)
The
global.js file is usually the one shipped with the last tagged version.
Execute
npm run build-global to update the file using the latest content in
the repo.
If you don't want to polyfill everything and you're using a module system (f.e. Rollup, Webpack, Browserify, etc), import whatever you need directly:
import DOMMatrix from 'geometry-interfaces/DOMMatrix'
Disclaimer: I'm implementing these interfaces/APIs on an as-needed basis, so this project may not currently include all of the interfaces or APIs.
Consider bringing the web forward by making a pull request to add missing interfaces, APIs, or performance improvements (especially on the matrix calculations). :]
The word "dommetry" is a play on the words "geometry" and "DOMMatrix" put together. :D