gi

geometry-interfaces

by Joe Pea
1.1.4 (see all)

The W3C Geometry Interfaces implemented in JavaScript and polyfilled.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

85.2K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Geometry Interfaces

The W3C Geometry Interfaces implemented in JavaScript and polyfilled.

geometry-interfaces on NPM

In the box so far

Interfaces

Work in progress

Up next

Under consideration

Usage

If you're using a module system, just import the library after installing it from NPM:

import 'geometry-interfaces' // ES2015 Modules
// or
require('geometry-interfaces') // CommonJS
// or
define(['geometry-interfaces'], () => {}) // AMD

You can also clone this repo, then you'll see a global.js file in the root of the project that you can copy over to your project and load with a <script> tag, for example:

<script src='global.js'></script>

(You can rename the file of course.)

The global.js file is usually the one shipped with the last tagged version. Execute npm run build-global to update the file using the latest content in the repo.

If you don't want to polyfill everything and you're using a module system (f.e. Rollup, Webpack, Browserify, etc), import whatever you need directly:

import DOMMatrix from 'geometry-interfaces/DOMMatrix'

Contributing

Disclaimer: I'm implementing these interfaces/APIs on an as-needed basis, so this project may not currently include all of the interfaces or APIs.

Consider bringing the web forward by making a pull request to add missing interfaces, APIs, or performance improvements (especially on the matrix calculations). :]

Miscellaneous

The word "dommetry" is a play on the words "geometry" and "DOMMatrix" put together. :D

