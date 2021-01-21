geomagnetism

Get magnetic declination for given time and place. It's an adaptation of the World Magnetic Model by the NOAA National Geophysical Data Center.

$ npm install geomagnetism --save

Usage

const geomagnetism = require ( 'geomagnetism' ); const info = geomagnetism.model().point([ 44.53461 , -109.05572 ]); console .log( 'declination:' , info.decl); const model = geomagnetism.model( new Date ( '12/25/2017' )); const info = model.point([ 44.53461 , -109.05572 ]); console .log( 'declination:' , info.decl);

