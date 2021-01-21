openbase logo
geomagnetism

by naturalatlas
0.1.1 (see all)

Get magnetic declination for given time and place with javascript.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

816

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

geomagnetism

Get magnetic declination for given time and place. It's an adaptation of the World Magnetic Model by the NOAA National Geophysical Data Center.

$ npm install geomagnetism --save

Usage

const geomagnetism = require('geomagnetism');

// information for "right now"
const info = geomagnetism.model().point([44.53461, -109.05572]);
console.log('declination:', info.decl);

// use a specific date
const model = geomagnetism.model(new Date('12/25/2017'));
const info = model.point([44.53461, -109.05572]);
console.log('declination:', info.decl);

License

Copyright © 2015–2021 Natural Atlas, Inc. & Contributors

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at: http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.

