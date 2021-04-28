Maxmind's GeoLite2 Free Databases download helper.
IMPORTANT You must setup
MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY environment variable be able to download databases. To do so, go to the https://www.maxmind.com/en/geolite2/signup, create a free account and generate new license key.
If you don't have access to the environment variables during installation, you can provide license key via
package.json:
{
...
"geolite2": {
// specify the key
"license-key": "<your license key>",
// ... or specify the file where key is located:
"license-file": "maxmind-license.key"
}
...
}
Beware of security risks of adding keys and secrets to your repository!
You can select the dbs you want downloaded by adding a
selected-dbs property on
geolite2 via
package.json.
selected-dbs must be an array of strings, one or more of the values
City,
Country,
ASN.
If
selected-dbs is unset, or is set but empty, all dbs will be downloaded.
{
...
"geolite2": {
"selected-dbs": ["City", "Country", "ASN"]
}
...
}
var geolite2 = require('geolite2');
var maxmind = require('maxmind');
var lookup = maxmind.openSync(geolite2.paths.city); // or geolite2.paths.country or geolite2.paths.asn
var city = lookup.get('66.6.44.4');
geolite2-redist provides redistribution which does not require personal license key. Make sure you understand legal terms and what they mean for your use-case.
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License