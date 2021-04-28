openbase logo
geo

geolite2

by Dmitry Shirokov
3.4.0 (see all)

Maxmind's GeoLite2 Free Databases Helper

Readme

node-geolite2

Maxmind's GeoLite2 Free Databases download helper.

Configuration

Access Key

IMPORTANT You must setup MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY environment variable be able to download databases. To do so, go to the https://www.maxmind.com/en/geolite2/signup, create a free account and generate new license key.

If you don't have access to the environment variables during installation, you can provide license key via package.json:

{
  ...
  "geolite2": {
    // specify the key
    "license-key": "<your license key>",
    // ... or specify the file where key is located:
    "license-file": "maxmind-license.key"
  }
  ...
}

Beware of security risks of adding keys and secrets to your repository!

Selecting databases to download

You can select the dbs you want downloaded by adding a selected-dbs property on geolite2 via package.json.

selected-dbs must be an array of strings, one or more of the values City, Country, ASN.

If selected-dbs is unset, or is set but empty, all dbs will be downloaded.

{
  ...
  "geolite2": {
    "selected-dbs": ["City", "Country", "ASN"]
  }
  ...
}

Usage

var geolite2 = require('geolite2');
var maxmind = require('maxmind');

var lookup = maxmind.openSync(geolite2.paths.city); // or geolite2.paths.country or geolite2.paths.asn
var city = lookup.get('66.6.44.4');

Alternatives

geolite2-redist provides redistribution which does not require personal license key. Make sure you understand legal terms and what they mean for your use-case.

License

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License

