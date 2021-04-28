Maxmind's GeoLite2 Free Databases download helper.

Configuration

Access Key

IMPORTANT You must setup MAXMIND_LICENSE_KEY environment variable be able to download databases. To do so, go to the https://www.maxmind.com/en/geolite2/signup, create a free account and generate new license key.

If you don't have access to the environment variables during installation, you can provide license key via package.json :

{ ... "geolite2": { // specify the key "license-key": "<your license key>", // ... or specify the file where key is located: "license-file": "maxmind-license.key" } ... }

Beware of security risks of adding keys and secrets to your repository!

Selecting databases to download

You can select the dbs you want downloaded by adding a selected-dbs property on geolite2 via package.json .

selected-dbs must be an array of strings, one or more of the values City , Country , ASN .

If selected-dbs is unset, or is set but empty, all dbs will be downloaded.

{ ... "geolite2": { "selected-dbs": ["City", "Country", "ASN"] } ... }

Usage

var geolite2 = require ( 'geolite2' ); var maxmind = require ( 'maxmind' ); var lookup = maxmind.openSync(geolite2.paths.city); var city = lookup.get( '66.6.44.4' );

Alternatives

geolite2-redist provides redistribution which does not require personal license key. Make sure you understand legal terms and what they mean for your use-case.

License

Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International License